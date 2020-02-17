Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — With a playoff berth almost in their grasp, the Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team has to start tuning up for the postseason.
That starts today when the Cardinals travel to Ironwood, Mich., to take on Gogebic, beginning at 5:30 p.m., then Wednesday, Hibbing will have its last home game, hosting Vermilion in a 5:30 p.m., MCAC Northern Division contest at Cardinal Gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer wanted this game added to the schedule because the Cardinals missed a tournament in Ironwood at the beginning of the season due to a snowstorm.
Hibbing also lost two games when Fond du Lac couldn’t field a team.
The Cardinals are coming off a victory over Mesabi Range, which is why that playoff berth is so close in hand.
Hibbing also snapped a three-game losing streak, which was the most important part of the victory.
“It was nice to see,” Palmer said. “We came out in the first half, and we knew Mesabi was looking for a playoff spot. They needed a win over us to get in. We put on some tough-pressure defense, and jumped out to a quick lead to start.
“We’ve fought all season. Even in the hard games, when we were down in the first half, we would come back and fight. I know they have a lot of heart and desire. They want to win. We put everything on the line, saying how important it was. They showed up to play.”
Hibbing did play the Samson’s once before, winning by about 10 points, so Palmer knows what Gogebic wants to do.
“They play man-to-man, pressure defense, which will be good going into playoffs next weekend,” Palmer said. “Vermilion and Itasca will play, maybe, a man-to-man or zone, but nothing compared to Rainy River and Northland.
“We’ll use this as a chance to clean up our offense.”
The more important game is against the Ironwomen, so Palmer won’t overplay any of her athletes.
“I’m hoping to use this game as conditioning,” Palmer said. “It’s back-to-back games, getting ready for next week in case we have to play back-to-back games next weekend. I hope to get everybody playing time, and let them save their legs for Vermilion.
“I haven’t quite decided what defense we’ll be playing. We’ll probably try out a little bit of both against Gogebic and see which one works better for us. I don’t want to wear them out today. This is a game, but it’s not a conference game. We’ll get everybody some playing time.”
As far as Vermilion goes, Palmer said Terri Sutton is the main weapon for the Ironwomen.
“I’m not sure losing would hurt us at this point, but we don’t want to drop any games,” Palmer said. “As long as we contain her, we’ll be fine. She averages over 20 points per game. She hurt us the last time.
