Tony Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College volleyball team is in a race to the finish for the final four spots in the MCAC Regional Tournament coming up in November.
The Cardinals came into today’s match against the Fond du Lac with a magic number of two.
That number went down to one as the Cardinals dispatched the Thunder in three sets, winning 25-5, 25-8 and 25-10.
Hibbing stormed into the first two sets against the Thunder, who played the match without any bench players, and came away with easy victories.
Even though Hibbing won the first two sets handily, Cardinal coach Kasey Palmer saw a familiar script in her team’s game.
“We didn’t serve as well as we would have liked,” Palmer said. “We ended with eight or nine service faults. We didn’t give up many points, but most of them were off our missed serves. That’s something we’ll work on over the next week.”
The Thunder came out in the final set and got out to an early lead.
The Cardinals would eventually overpower Fond du Lac and come away with the three-set sweep.
Palmer was able to use a couple different rotations to keep her players fresh.
“We were able to switch a few lineups around to make sure everyone was playing and getting more repetitions,” Palmer said.
Communication is another thing that Palmer is hoping to see ironed out.
“When it’s quiet in the gym, we’re still working on communication and everybody playing together,” Palmer said.
Northland and Itasca played Wednesday, and with a Vikings’ win, Hibbing would clinch a spot in the Regional Tournament. If the Pioneers came out of it with a victory, then the Cardinals would still need to win at least one of their remaining two games.
Regardless of that outcome, Palmer is getting her team ready for two tough opponents next week, Itasca and Central Lakes.
“We’re going to focus on doing the little things right,” Palmer said. “We are going to work on serving, passing and cleaning up some attack errors we’ve had recently. We are going to concentrate and work hard every single day to prepare for Central Lakes and Itasca.”
For Hibbing, Kylah Lind had nine kills and one block. Sophie Howard had six kills, one ace and one block. Kaylyn Bowen had five kills, four aces and three digs. Breeze Bergland had two aces and 23 assists. Kate Townley recorded four kills and four digs. Autumn Hamre and Sophie Fink both had two aces.
The Cardinals end the regular season next weekend when Central Lakes and Itasca come to Hibbing on Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, respectively.
Both Central Lakes and Itasca are currently above Hibbing in the MCAC standings.
