HIBBING — She may not get all of the glory, but Breeze Bergland knows her importance to the Hibbing Community College volleyball team.
That’s because the Cardinal freshman is the quarterback of the team at the setter position.
She gets all of the second touches, and she’s the one that sets up the middles and outsides for the big hits.
But Bergland is also important to the team because of her ability to drop a kill or two on the opposing side of the net.
She’s one of the reasons why Hibbing has a 5-2 record in the MCAC Northern Division.
Bergland, who played for Deer River last year, was recruited by former Cardinal coach Nina Kangas.
As of now, Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer is reaping the benefits of her presence on the floor.
“It was important getting her here,” Palmer said. “Breeze is a big piece of our offense. She takes control, getting every second hit for us. We have a couple others that have decent setter hands, but none that have actually run the position.
“It’s important that’s she’s here, and to keep her healthy as much as we can.”
Palmer never actually saw Bergland play, but she knows the coach in Deer River, so he had an idea of what she could possibly do.
“I know she came from a good school,” Palmer said. “Deer River lost in the section championship last year to Carlton to go to state. She comes from a competitive program.
“The program is run by a player that I played against, so I knew how she played, and figured that’s how she coached as well.”
Bergland actually learned most of her skills when she lived in Owatonna. She was always a setter. She started full-time setting in junior high school.
“I always played up a level with the upper teams,” Bergland said. “We played the cities teams, so it was a much-faster pace. There were a lot of big girls that commit to DI and DII schools.”
Setting came naturally for Bergland.
“It wasn’t that hard to learn the skills,” Bergland said. “I caught on pretty quick. I had to adjust to what the hitters wanted. It’s about being flexible.”
The family moved north for Bergland’s senior season. She had no problem dealing with new teammates as Deer River advanced to the Section 7A finals, but the pace of the game slowed down immeasurably for Bergland.
“It was a lot slower,” Bergland said. “They weren’t used to it, but by the middle of the season, we got pretty good at quicks and quicker sets. It helped that we had Hope Schjenken on that team. She knew what to do.”
“We had a good season. We had a bunch of big hitters. It was good.”
Bergland’s post secondary plans were to go into a nursing program, and Hibbing was her school of choice.
That meant getting used to an entirely new set of teammates. At least Bergland had some experience in that area.
“All of the girls are nice,” Bergland said. “They’re good. They know what I like, and I adjust to them, too.”
According to Palmer, there was an adjustment period for Bergland.
“Being from Owatonna, they played a faster-paced game,” Palmer said. “Here, it’s slower. The other girls haven’t caught up to how fast she’d like to set the ball. She’s had to slow her game down to change into our offense, to make our offense work.
“At first, it was a little bit of a struggle, but Breeze is one of those kids where you tell what to do, and she’ll do it. She does what you ask her to do.”
Palmer couldn’t have asked for a better recruit.
“Besides her competitiveness, she has a knowledge of the game,” Palmer said. “It also helps that she’s left-handed. I’ve never really had a left-handed setter, or necessarily somebody left-handed on a team.”
Bergland always provides an element of surprise being left-handed. That’s why she’s so effective at the net.
“She’s not afraid to swing or dump it as much as possible,” Palmer said. “She’s sometimes our leading attacker with kills in a game. It’s easy to disguise since the right hand will disguise that left-hand.
“She’ll swing, and a lot of people won’t see it coming until it’s too late.”
The ultimate goal with Bergland at the helm is to get Hibbing’s offense to a point where they’re running a faster offense.
At least Palmer has the setter who can handle that task.
“She’s already looking forward to having a faster offense, so we have to find the right hitters to connect with her,” Palmer said. “The middles do well, but the outsides sometimes struggled to quicken it up.
“Hopefully, within the two years, we can change that.”
Bergland is looking forward to that day.
“I feel like the middles are picking up the fast pace, and the outsides are getting there,” Bergland said. “It’ll be good once everything is dialed in.”
