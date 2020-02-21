Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — For the first time in six or seven years, the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team is heading for the playoffs.
The Cardinals completed that mission Wednesday with a win over Vermilion, it’s second such victory over the Ironmen this season.
But there’s still some work to be done.
Hibbing will have a chance to earn the second seed in the north when it takes on Itasca in an MCAC Northern Division, beginning at 3 p.m., today in Grand Rapids.
Cardinal sophomore Cole Mammenga is the lone returning player from last year, but he said this team has come together well during the season.
What’s that feeling like knowing the team is in the postseason?
“It’s been seven or eight years,” Mammenga said. “It’s huge, a great feeling, especially after the last couple of years. Hibbing has struggled. There were five wins two years ago, and four wins last year. It’s been tough. This year, it’s a good feeling.”
The biggest reason for the turnaround is team chemistry, but that took awhile to develop.
“We have a lot of talent,” Mammenga said. “We started off strong, but we didn’t have that chemistry. We’ve been coming together as a team in every game. It’s starting to show.
“With a whole-new crew coming in, I was the only returner, so it was getting used to playing with each other. It was finding each other’s tendencies. That was a big part of it.”
To beat Vermilion twice in one season was an accomplishment in itself.
“It was a good feeling,” Mammenga said. “They’re a solid team. They have good players, but we played good-team basketball, we played good defense and it worked out. We got a couple wins.”
Now, Hibbing has the Vikings to end the regular season.
There’s still something on the line in this game.
“We have to treat it like every-other game,” Mammenga said. “We can’t come out slow. We have to come out ready to play. This is a huge game for us. If we win, we could possibly get the two seed.
“That would be a huge win if we can pull it off.”
The key to beating Itasca is playing good team defense, moving the ball on offense, making the extra passes and having intensity for a full 40 minutes.
The Cardinals must also be aware of Itasca’s scorers.
“They’re scoring in the high teens and 20’s, so we have to know where they are,” Mammenga said. “We have to locate shooters, and make sure no one their team gets going early.
“We have to keep them to a minimum on scoring.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.