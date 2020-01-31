HIBBING — At 6-3 in the Northern Division, the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team is sitting well at the moment.
If the Cardinals want to obtain a better position, they can take a step in the right direction today when they host Rainy River in an MCAC Northern Division contest, beginning at 3 p.m., at Cardinal Gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Paul Ciochetto likes the position his team is in, but he doesn’t want them to settle for anything right now.
“We have an opportunity to increase our conference standing by winning,” Ciochetto said. “That’s the goal. It’s not just to make the playoffs, it’s to have a good seed. That’s what we’ve been stressing to the guys.
“Every game matters. It doesn’t matter who you play in the conference. You have to win that game in the conference. It’s the next game.”
The Voyageurs already own a 93-85 victory over the Cardinals, so Hibbing will be looking to exact a little revenge in this game.
“Rainy is a good team,” Ciochetto said. “They do well in transition. They have some size. They have some good shooters, so it’s not one thing you can take away. You have to play them honest, and make sure you’re taking care of the glass and the ball on offense.”
Coming off a one-point victory over Lake Superior College, Ciochetto knows his team has to finish better near the basket, and they must take the opportunity to extend leads when that chance arises.
“When we start to stretch a lead, we need to keep stretching it,” Ciochetto said. “We can’t have turnovers, bad shots, those types of things. We have to understand how we got the lead, and continue to do that.”
In the first meeting, Ciochetto said his team struggled in the early going, and at one point in the second half.
The Cardinals will need to start fast against Rainy River.
“We did close the gap a lot, and we learned some things about us and about Rainy,” Ciochetto said. “We’re hoping to take what we learned and put it to use today.”
