HIBBING — When Kylah Lind was a senior at Hibbing High School, she had to miss her final season on the Bluejacket volleyball team.
Lind was about to give birth to her son, Brady, in the fall, which kept her from participating in the sport.
Lind never thought she’d play volleyball again, but she was given a second chance when she attended Hibbing Community College, playing for the Cardinals.
It wasn’t easy. Lind had to balance being a mother, going to school, working and playing middle hitter for the Cardinals.
It was a balancing act, for sure, but Lind has somehow managed to keep it all together and succeed in all four aspects of her life.
Not being able to finish off her high-school career wasn’t easy for Lind.
“It was hard for me, letting down my teammates that year,” Lind said. “I missed volleyball. It was hard because I never thought I was going to play again. I love the sport.”
Even after the birth of Brady, which happened in September 2017, Lind’s one priority was getting an education, but having a son was going to change her life forever.
“It was very scary,” Lind said. “I never imagined playing volleyball again, but school was my main focus. I made it work.”
More unexpectedly, volleyball became an option. Lind was given a second chance.
That’s when the balancing act began.
“Last year was a little rougher than this year,” Lind said. “I was feeding Brady and trying to fit everything in. It was getting used to a routine and stuff. I have enormous support from my family that I’m thankful for.”
“It’s been hard balancing everything. This is my last year and probably the hardest I’m going to have to work. Next year, I just have to worry about the nursing program.”
Lind graduated with her AA degree last year, and now, she is in the nursing program this year.
New Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer admires the fact that Lind is able to handle all of her responsibilities so well.
“I can’t even imagine it,” Palmer said. “She’s never been late for practice. She’s never missed a practice. She works, plus she’s going into the nursing program. She’s very organized, and able to get all of it done somehow.”
Lind holds down three jobs at the college, working for student services, working with disability services and working in the athletic department.
With all of that on her plate, Lind is still able to schedule everything around being a mother and going to school.
“It’s busy, but I put the most effort into everything I do,” Lind said. “I want to make it worth it. I’m here to play. It’s possibly my last year, and I want to end it strong, redeem myself the best I can.”
So far, Lind hasn’t disappointed either Nina Kangas, who coached last year, or Palmer, who took over the job this season.
“Kylah has been helpful in helping lead the team,” Palmer said. “It’s also helpful that she’s adaptable. The difference between Nina last year and me, she hasn’t had any issues. She’s helping out as much as she can.
“With only one sophomore, it was kind of nice to be able to come in and direct the team how I wanted to, instead of having four or five of them that were used to a certain way of things being run.”
Lind has been Hibbing’s main hitter this season, with a kill efficiency of around .300
“When it comes to game time, she’s competitive on the front line,” Palmer said. “She has one of the best hitting percentages, so hitting-wise, she gets the job done. She comes out (when it’s her turn to play back row), so that gives her some time to rest and get back in there.
“In that way, she can keep her hitting efficiency up. She’s one of our top blockers, too.”
For Lind, it’s all in a day’s work.
“I want to leave it all out on the court, and do my best,” Lind said. “I’ve been good, but I have a great team, a lot of hard-working girls. I couldn’t be happier with the team. They all want to play, and they’re working hard.
“I love my teammates. I love being a captain. I love being here. I didn’t expect myself to be any good, but it’s kind of like riding a bike. I hopped back on. There’s so much I want to show Brady, like being a member of a team. I couldn’t ask for a better team.”
