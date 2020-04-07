HIBBING — When Ryan Riihinen won the Northwest Invitational last Labor Day weekend, that sent his golf game to a new level.
Riihinen took that game back to the University of North Dakota and shined during the fall season.
When the spring season began, the Hibbing High School graduate continued that strong play, then it all came to a screeching halt when the coronavirus (COVID-19) canceled all collegiate athletics.
Now, Riihinen, who is a senior for the Fighting Hawks, won’t get the chance to finish his final season of his college career even though he was shooting some of the best golf of his young life.
It all started last August in the Mesaba Country Club Men’s Club Tournament.
He lost to Mike Swanger in the finals, but that’s when Riihinen noticed a change in his game, and that carried over into the Northwest Invite.
“I needed to improve, and I did by winning the Northwest,” Riihinen said. “I played well, and with all the confidence in the world. I improved my average score by four shots per round.
“I played so much better this year than last year. It all started after I won the Northwest. It was a life-changing moment in terms of my golf game for me.”
When Riihinen returned to school and started the fall season. He played well in Indiana, Denver and in Tennessee to finish off the fall season.
In Indiana he finished at a +12 to finish 51st, then in Denver and Tennessee placed 43rd and 45th, respectively.
He went into off-season training from October until February with a lot of confidence.
When the spring season started, UND went to Georgia where he tied for 17th, shooting rounds of 74 76 and 77; he tied for 23rd in Houston with scores of 74, 72 and 69, which is Riihinen’s career-low round. He placed in the top five with those numbers.
“I was proud of that,” Riihinen said.
What changed so dramatically?
“After the Northwest, my putting got better,” Riihinen said. “In November and December, I worked exclusively on my putting. That wasn’t as strong as the other parts of my game. I was trying to avoid three putts.”
Riihinen said he changed his grip, but he also changed the way he marked his ball. That helped him line up to the hole better.
“I was always lining up off-center,” Riihinen said. “That was one of the good tools that came out of my putting change. It was changing things up. Ever since I lined up toward the hole, and my putting has improved.”
Then during the second week of March, Riihinen was in the middle of practice when he got an email informing him of the decision to cut the season off.
“Obviously, it was devastating to hear that news,” Riihinen said. “I was having a career season. I wanted to keep playing and end on good terms. It’s unfortunate for all of the seniors in every sport. It’s devastating.”
Since that news, Riihinen hasn’t touched a club.
“I was upset,” Riihinen said. “My coach and I have talked over the phone. We’re keeping in touch as to what’s going on. They do have that eligibility-type thing where we could come back and play again next year, but I will probably move on with my life. I don’t know if it’s worth the time and money.”
Riihinen will graduate in May with a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, and a minor in math
“I haven’t had any exclusive job offers, but I’m hoping something comes up in the near future,” Riihinen said. “If someone offers to bring me on board, I’ll take that opportunity and go.”
Only one thing is certain, but that depends on the direction the coronavirus goes.
“I will be back to defend my title,” Riihinen said.
