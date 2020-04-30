HIBBING — For 10 years Steve Rannikar managed the Hibbing Community softball team.
But for one reason or another, Rannikar lost that fire to coach, so he retired two years ago.
After two years away from the game, that flame rekindled, but Rannikar didn’t have a team to manage, until this past week.
Hibbing athletic director Mike Flaten needed a coach, so he approached Rannikar and asked him if he wanted to return to the field.
The answer was a resounding yes, so when the 2021 season begins next spring Rannikar will be back as coach of the Cardinals.
“I thought about it for five or 10 seconds, then said, ‘I would.’” Rannikar said. “I said yes because I still have that passion for coaching and competition. That never left me, but I needed a break after 10 years.
“I wanted to pursue other interests, but I was ready to come back and coach.”
This is the third time Rannikar has coached the Cardinals.
In one of those years (2015), Hibbing advanced to the title game of the region tournament, but the Cardinals just missed going to Nationals.
In 2016, Rannikar stepped down and Mark Rouleau took over. When he left after one year, Rannikar stepped back in in 2017 under the premise that Flaten would find a coach for the 2018 season.
Rannikar wasn’t sure he’d ever get back into coaching unitl the job opened up this season.
“I missed the teaching part of it,” Rannikar said. “I missed the passion of making the girls get to that next level that they didn’t think they could get to as softball players. I pushed them.
“They knew they had more skills than they were willing to admit to. It was fulfilling seeing them become more than they thought they could be, getting to that next level.”
To get him started on the recruiting trail, Flaten gave Rannikar a list of players from this past spring.
“Those are the girls I’m in contact with, but it’s going to be a challenge recruiting them with no softball going on,” Rannikar said. “I’m hoping these girls that are missing out on their senior seasons still have that drive to compete at the college level.
“Do they want to take care of some unfinished business that they didn’t get in high school? I can give them that here at HCC. They’re missing out on memories. I want to give them a chance to get some more softball memories.”
As has been stated many times before, the COVID-19 outbreak has put a damper on both high school and college sports.
What effect that has on recruiting will remain to be seen.
“There’s always that unknown,” Rannikar said. “The biggest part of it is not being able to watch softball. I don’t know if there will be softball this summer. I’ll start getting in touch with high-school coaches because I’m sure they will have rosters.
“I’ll start calling and see who will be willing to play, and who still wants to play. I’m excited for the challenge.”
Everything hinges on the coronavirus, but Rannikar is looking forward to getting that ball rolling in September.
“We’ll have fall ball, then we’ll work through the winter,” he said. “Hopefully, we’re still not doing online stuff when the fall semester begins. That’s another unknown, but we’ll be involved with all of that to get ready for the spring.
“The fact remains that the fire still burns. I love to coach. It’s as simple as that.”
