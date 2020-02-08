HIBBING — Hibbing Community College women’s basketball coach Kasey Palmer wanted at least a split of the weekend series between Central Lakes and Northland.
What she got was a two-game losing streak.
After losing by two to the Raiders on Friday, the Cardinals got blitzed in the first quarter by the Pioneers as Northland came away with a convincing 88-49 MCAC Northern Division victory over Hibbing Saturday at Cardinal Gymnasium.
According to Palmer, it was a frustrating weekend.
“We didn’t play our best basketball,” Palmer said. “We know it, and we ended up coming out with two losses.”
Palmer has always preached playing a full 40 minutes, but for the first 20, the Cardinals never found themselves in the game.
Just six minutes into the game, Northland was ahead 12-2, then it was 21-5 after the first 10 minutes of play.
“We knew they would be tough, and we knew they shoot well, but we came out flat,” Palmer said. “We had no energy. We were getting beat back on defense. After that, it was hard to keep playing.”
It didn’t help that Northland shot 45-percent from the field in the first quarter, then 52.4-percent in the second quarter. The Pioneers were 4-of-13 from the 3-point arc for 30.7-percent.
In comparison, the Cardinals shot 13.3 percent from the floor in the first quarter and 31.3-percent in the second quarter. Hibbing was 1-for-12 from the 3-point line.
“That’s hard to defend,” Palmer said. “In the second half, we definitely did better with that. In the first half, they shot well. When they shoot like that, it makes for a pretty-big hole.
Northland just did everything better than the Cardinals.
“They rebounded better than us,” Palmer said. “Their defense was very good. It was active. They play a great, tight man-to-man. We had 10 turnovers at the half. They only had one.
“That shows the difference in the lack of energy in the first half.”
Hibbing did play a little better in the second half, but the Cardinals only shot 28-percent from the floor and 25.8 percent for the game.
The Pioneers were 48.1 percent for the game.
Klaryssa Whelan led the Cardinals with 16 points. Alexis Desjarlait had 12 and Bailey Roscoe had 11.
Janie Wunderlich had 27 for Northland. Carly Mekash finished with 21, Macy Skyberg 14 and Holly Steer 11.
NCC 21 25 23 19 — 88
HCC 5 13 17 014 — 49
Northland: Macy Skyberg 14, Janie Wunderlich 27, Emma Duden 9, Carly Mekash 21, Emma Waling 6, Holly Steer 11.
Hibbing: Shayler Lislegard 5, Bailey Roscoe 11, Alexis Desjarlait 12, Athena Dunham 2, Klaryssa Whelan 16, Savannah Deragon 3.
Total Fouls: Northland 13; Hibbing 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Northland 5-5; Hibbing 12-17; 3-pointers: Wunderlich 5, Duden, Steer 3, Lislegard, Roscoe, Deragon.
