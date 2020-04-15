DULUTH — It’s been a hectic three weeks for Scott Perunovich.
The University of Minnesota-Duluth junior first signed two different contracts with the St. Louis Blues, then last weekend he was named the top collegiate hockey player in the country, winning the Hobey Baker Award.
Now, Perunovich is playing the waiting game to see if he can report to the Blues to finish out this season, or he will join the team for the 2020-21 season.
As for the Hobey Baker, Perunovich wasn’t necessarily expecting to win the award.
“I was surprised, for sure,” Perunovich said. “It was nice to make the top 10 because there’s a lot of good players out there, then to narrow that down to the final three, I was incredibly fortunate.
“To receive the award, that could have gone to a lot of other guys. I was happy.”
With no ceremony, Perunovich found out about it at his cabin, which is 20 minutes out of Hibbing.
“I was with my family, my grandmas and my girlfriend,” he said. “I didn’t know for sure until they pulled that card back. It was exciting. It’s a huge honor to bring back to Duluth and that organization.
“It means the world to me.”
Perunovich has come a long way since he began his Bulldog career as a freshman.
His experience in junior hockey wasn’t that great.
‘That was definitely a much different season for me,” Perunovich said. “I was on the worst team in the USHL, and I had to struggle to deal with not having success. I had to deal with it mentally.
“When I got to UMD, it was a much-different team. We were a winning team. We had great coaches and good players. They did a great job with us because we had a huge group of freshmen coming in that year.”
During his time with the Bulldogs, Perunovich was involved with winning two National titles, plus, winning the Hobey Baker.
“That’s definitely an honor,” Perunovich said. “I’ve never had more fun times in my life than winning with this group of people. I was fortunate to be on some winning programs here.”
The only disappointment, not having the chance for a three-peat when the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
“That was tough,” Perunovich said. “It’s disappointing to not be able to come back and make history here. To have that cut short for the seniors or those people not putting this jersey on again, it’s disappointing for everyone.
“It’s affecting everyone, so we know there’s a much-bigger picture.”
Prior to winning that Hobey Baker, Perunovich decided to leave the Bulldogs as he signed to play with St. Louis.
He agreed to terms on two contracts. The first: if the season does resume he will report immediately to the organization. The second: He will start with the team in September during training camp.
“It’ll be tough not putting on that Bulldog sweater again, with my friends and teammates the last few years,” Perunovich said. “I’m ready to take the next step.”
Perunovich is ready because UMD coach Scott Sandelin made him work on the deficiencies of his game.
“My main one was in the defensive zone,” Perunovich said. “That was a struggle when I was in juniors. There’s always something to improve on. The offensive side came easy because of the coaching I had.
“I jumped in as much as I could, and the players around me made it easy, too.”
Perunovich isn’t the biggest defenseman around, so he has to use alternative measures to excel at his position.
“It’s all about body position,” Perunovich said. “I have to stick to the details. I’m not a huge guy, so I have to out-smart guys rather than overpower them. Most of the time, I try not to take them on physically.”
Perunovich credits Sandelin for his ability to jump to the next level.
“It’s funny,” Perunovich said. “Last season, I wasn’t comfortable with my game, and how I was doing. He told me to come back for another year. He told me I’d win the Hobey Baker, then I’ll leave right after that. He’s a smart guy.
“I’ve improved in all aspects of my game. I’m maturing on the ice, and I’m more comfortable on the ice. Hopefully, I’ll be ready for the next jump. I’ll prepare myself to be ready for that.”
