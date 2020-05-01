SURPRISE, Ariz. — John Perpich has had quite a career in hockey.
Aside from suiting up with the Hibbing High School boys hockey team, Perpich also played four years at the University of Minnesota, winning one National Championship in the process.
After a year with the Johnstown Jets in the Eastern Amateur Hockey League, Perpich’s playing career would be coming to an end, but he still found a way to stay involved in hockey.
After bouncing around as a head or assistant coach, Perpich settled into his calling — scouting.
Perpich has been a scout for the Ottawa Senators for 20 years. He travels around the west coast looking at players in the American Hockey League, in the organizations of Los Angeles, Anaheim, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Dallas, Colorado and San Jose to name a few.
It all started as a Bluejacket, where Perpich competed in two state tournaments, one in 1967 and the other in 1970.
After high school, Perpich became a Gopher, along with Mike Antonovich and Dean Blais.
As a freshman, under the guidance of Glen Sonmor, Minnesota would advance to the NCAA title game, but fell short of winning a title.
“Mike and Dean both blew out their knees that year,” Perpich remembered. “That next year, we had seven guys that were sophomores, but we were on the worst team in Minnesota hockey history.
“That was something we never forgot, how bad it was to be bad.”
Sonmor left the team at Christmas time to coach the Minnesota Fighting Saints, and Ken Yackel took over the reins of the team.
“Glen let us play race-horse hockey, with not a lot of defense,” Perpich said. “It was run-and-gun hockey. When Ken took over, with four days of practice, he wanted a tight-checking, conservative-style of play.”
In that first game, the Gophers lost to Duluth 15-3. The next night, Minnesota beat the Bulldogs by two goals.
“He let us play the way we wanted to play,” Perpich said. “That was the worst loss in the history of the University of Minnesota hockey.”
During his junior year, Herb Brooks took over the team, then during his senior season, Perpich, along with Joe Micheletti, Mike Polich the Gophers, won the National title.
“I learned a tremendous amount from Herb,” Perpich said. “Playing for Herb and my father, I learned different types of coaching, and I used spin offs from both of those guys.”
When his college career ended, that’s when Perpich joined the Jets.
He went to camp with the Fighting Saints, but they sent him to Johnstown, where Perpich played with Jeff, Steve and Jack Carlson, and Dave Hanson of Slap Shot Fame.
“That’s when the Flyers were winning Stanley Cups, so their slogan was, ‘Aggressive hockey is back in town.’” Perpich said. “It was all fights.”
Perpich stayed in Johnstown for one season. He returned to Minnesota and reunited with Brooks.
“I had a talk with Herb, and he’d say stuff honestly,” Perpich said. “He said, ‘Perp, you’re not going to make it.’ I know a high school that will hire you to teach and coach.”
That school — Aurora-Hoyt Lakes.
Perpich would return to the Iron Range, and coach against his father, George.
“They never had a reputation of doing anything, but the guys that I had, they had been building a team for eight years,” Perpich said. “That first group had the good fortune of skating on an indoor rink.”
That first year wasn’t so great, but Perpich led the team to the Section 7 finals in his second season, losing to Grand Rapids.
How did those head-to-head meetings with his father go?
“They thumped us that first year,” Perpich said. “That second year, we beat them by two or three goals. When we shook hands, he was mad. I learned later that when he saw his buddies at Checco’s, they gave him all kinds of grief about that one.
“I had never seen that side of him. There was no smile, no nothing. It was interesting.”
After two years in Aurora-Hoyt Lakes, Perpich ended up as an assistant coach with Brooks, beginning with the 1978-79 season.
The Gophers would win the National title with the likes of Neal Broten, Bill Baker, Steve Christoff, Phil Verchota, Steve Janazak and Rob McClanahan, who all played on the gold-medal winning USA Hockey team in the 1980 Olympics.
Perpich stayed on when Brad Buetow took over the team, and after three years, he took a job with NHL Central Scouting for two years, coaching the USA Junior National team in 1983-84.
The junior national tournament wasn’t as big back then as it is now.
“You had trouble finding a score, and now, it’s a huge event,” Perpich said. “That’s changed considerably since I coached it. You had to beg college coaches to release guys. Now, they use it as a recruiting tool.”
After that stint, Perpich became the head coach St. Cloud State. The Huskies wanted to become a Division I program.
“I was getting restless there,” Perpich said. “They needed a new building and it wasn’t happening fast enough, so after two years, I went to Ferris State in the CCHA.
“As I was leaving, I talked with Herb. He said, ‘If you’re leaving, I might think about coaching there.’ I told him that he could get a building put up better than I could.”
Perpich stayed at Ferris State for four years, then he got an opportunity to join the National Hockey League.
He went to the Washington Capitals as an assistant coach, and after four years, he interviewed with Barry Melrose for an assistant’s job in Los Angeles, where he coached the likes of Wayne Gretzky and Rob Blake.
Perpich stayed with the Kings for four years, then he became head coach of the Phoenix Roadrunners, but was hockey starting to take a toll on him?
“At that point it was, ‘OK, should I take a break here?’” Perpich said. “I thought I would scout for one or two years, and it turned out to be 20.”
For two years, Perpich scouted amateur players, attending 120 games a year.
What kind of attributes was Perpich looking for in players?
“I used to think skating and skill were more important, but hockey sense and awareness are important,” Perpich said. “Their intuition and awareness have to be off the charts. Gretzky had tremendous skill, but his hockey sense and anticipation… He knew what was happening before it happened. If they have elite hockey sense combined with skill, that puts them over the hump.
“The players who know what’s going to happen two or three frames before it does, everything is going in slow motion for them. They slow themselves down to allow a guy to get into position. In that way, they maximize the play.”
Those attributes will help Hibbing’s Scott Perunovich succeed at the NHL level, according to Perpich.
“He has a great future in today’s game,” he said. “He has all of the tools to be a good player. He’s definitely on his way up. It’s exciting. I’m happy for him and his family.”
When he got out of the amateur ranks, Perpich went to Atlanta for 12 years. He stayed with the team when it moved to Winnipeg.
That lasted three years, then he went to Ottawa.
He’s been with the Senators ever since, scouting those AHL players in the western part of the country.
“The American League to the NHL is what Class AAA is to the Twins,” Perpich said. “The best prospects are there, and we keep an eye on those players. If a deal comes up and somebody’s name comes up, we have a book on all of the prospects on their way up.”
Perpich has logged well over a one-million miles during his scouting foray, so suffice it to say he has a lot of Marriott points.
How much longer will Perpich work at his trade? With COVID-19 cutting the NHL season short, and his too, only time will tell.
“I’m liking it right now, so at least another couple of years,” Perpich said. “We’ll see how it goes. I like the fact that I’m connected to the big decisions for our team. For the next four years, it’s going to be a talented organization
“It would be tough to not be a part of that cycle, rather than rebuilding. I still enjoy doing it, but it will be interesting to see what happens to the game. It’s not going to be the same game and fan experience that we’ve gotten to know, but that’s the same for the other sports, too.”
