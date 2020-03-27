Across the nation, many college athletes were simultaneously faced with the reality that their sports season had come to an end due to the growing precaution taking place due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
2019 Virginia High School graduate and freshman pitcher for the College of St. Scholastica baseball team Jack Perala was one of those athletes who had their season cut short at a moment’s notice.
“In a matter of three or four hours, everything just started suspending and shutting down,” Perala said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon.
Perala and the rest of his Saints teammates were right in the middle of their spring trip to Central Florida, where they had planned to play eight games in the RussMatt Invitational. They only managed to complete five games before their season came to a halt.
On the night of March 12, the CSS coaches relayed the message to their players that the next day’s game would likely be their last for the 2020 season.
“We sort of suspected something would happen. There was a lot going on around us like the NBA suspending and the MLB stopping spring training. We didn’t know what would happen or when it would happen but we were preparing ourselves for something to happen.”
The Saints coaches first told the news to the team’s seniors and the following day was a solemn one for them and the rest of the team.
“Getting to the field, it was kind of a somber day. We played with a starting lineup full of seniors so that was a good tribute to them, but it was a weird day for sure.”
Only a freshman, Perala was saddened himself to lose most of his first season, but he says he felt even worse for the upperclassmen playing in their last collegiate game.
“You really work hard and work towards that senior season every single day leading up to it. You want to show what you’ve done in the past four years and they didn’t have a chance to have that happen. The seniors on our team were a special group of leaders that will be hard to replace.”
While the NCAA has granted an additional year of eligibility to all spring sport athletes, not all seniors will be able to attend St. Scholastica for another year to take advantage of it.
“I really sympathize for them in how quickly it ended. I realized how quickly it could end for me whether from an injury or something else. I think it’s important to treat every game as your last.”
With their trip to Florida starting the first week of March, Perala says he and his teammates were aware of the coronavirus, but it had yet to take the country by storm.
“We were going down there with the expectations to have a full trip. We tried to stay healthy at the airports with washing our hands and not touching anything. It wasn’t really a huge deal for us at the time.”
Even though their final three games in Florida were canceled, the Saints didn’t head home early, instead they finished out their last few days as a team before heading back north.
“We stayed down the whole time we were supposed to and everyone was just reflecting on everything that happened over those few days where it all stopped. I remember thinking to myself, ‘How did this happen so fast?’ It was just so surreal.”
Things didn’t slow down as the Saints returned to their campus in Duluth. On March 11, St. Scholastica extended their spring break to March 20 and would switch to an online, virtual format on March 23 until at least April 8. The switch to the virtual format was extended to the end of the semester on March 19 with the request that students leave their campus housing by March 30. The spring commencement ceremony was also canceled.
Perala returned home on Sunday, March 22 with online classes starting up the following day. The freshman said instructors were given the opportunity to hold video conferences during their regularly scheduled class hours or switch to other formats such as offering pre-recorded lectures that students could watch on their own schedule.
Perala says all of his instructors elected to do pre-recorded lectures that also had quizzes and exams on the material covered.
“It’s about as normal as things can be in a situation like this.”
Perala’s season started the week after he arrived on campus in the fall and adjusting to college life, in itself, was a bigger challenge than he originally expected.
“We started practice almost as soon as we got there. It was like jumping into the deep end like, this is it. It’s already started. Right away, you knew what it felt like to be a college athlete.”
Perala and the Saints competed in nine games total — their five in Florida and four prior to that at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings. Perala himself pitched in four games (starting one) and recorded eight strikeouts over 6 and 1/3 innings. The Saints were 4-4-1 through nine games.
Despite having the season cut so short, Perala says he enjoyed his time so far with CSS and is excited to return next season.
“To have such an environment that’s ready to help you develop and play at that high level is really awesome. Our head coach Kevin Ritsche was coaching his first year at Scholastica and he completely bought in and you can tell he really cares about making everyone better. And having the teammates around that are so devoted to baseball is great too. They pushed me higher than I thought I could reach.”
As for in-game action, Perala says it takes a lot of mental toughness to play the college game.
“It’s real different. There a lot of guys who can hit great pitches that you wouldn’t expect. They can turn a breaking ball in the dirt into a double. It’s an adjustment for sure. There will be players that can one up your best pitch so you have to be ready mentally the whole time out there.”
Back at home, Perala says it’s tough to get workouts in currently but he expects to ramp things up as the weather continues to improve.
“The best I can do right with the snow and the mud outside is just some light workouts at home. Trying to stay in shape and keeping my arm in shape is really important and I don’t want to lose it all before I can go play catch again. The best thing to do right now is not fall behind and hopefully get outside as soon as possible.”
