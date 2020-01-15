THIEF RIVER FALLS — In the two teams first meeting since the Region XIII championship game last spring, Northland Community College came away with a 72-46 win over Hibbing Wednesday in an MCAC Northern Division contest.

The Cardinals were led by Alexis Desjarlait with 13 points. Madeline Mannhad nine, Klaryssa Whelan eight and Athena Dunham seven.

The Pioneers were led by Macy Skyberg with 18 points. Karly MeKash had 17 and Janie Wunderlich had 14.

HCC 14 13 7 12 — 46

NCC 19 23 19 11 — 72

Hibbing: Shayler Lislegard 2, Madeline Mann 9, Alexis Desjarlait 13, Athena Dunham 7, Amiyah Robinson 4, Klaryssa Whelan 8, Savannah Deragon 3.

Northland: Macy Skyberg 18, Holly Steer 9, Janie Wunderlich 14, Emma Duden 5, Bailey Greene 9, Karly Mekash 17.

Total Fouls: Hibbing 13; Northland 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 11-13; Northland NNA; 3-pointers: Mann, Whelan, Deragon, Skyberg 2, Steer 3, Wundnerlich, Greene 3.

Tuesday’s Results

Hibbing 54

Cloquet 48

CLOQUET — Kourtney Manning continued her strong play, scoring 24 points as the Bluejackets beat the Lumberjacks on the road Tuesday.

Haley Hawkinson scored 15 for Hibbing.

Maddie Young had 15 for Cloquet, followed by Justice Paro and Kate Owens with 11 each.

HHS 27 27 — 54

CHS 29 19 — 48

Hibbing: Reese Aune 7, Fanci Williams 1, Jacie Clusiau 7, Haley Hawkinson 15, Kourtney Manning 24.

Cloquet: Cristina Genila 7, Kate Owens 11, Alexa Snesrud 2, Maddie Young 15, Justice Paro 11, Caley Kruse 2.

Total Fouls: Hibbing 22; Cloquet 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 25-29; Cloquet 6-10; 3-pointers: Aune, Young, Paro.

Boys Basketball

Nashwauk-Keewatin 82

Mesabi East 60

AURORA — Gaige Waldvogel and Jeff Lorenz both had 18 points as the Spartans defeated the Giants on the road Tuesday.

Brent Keranen had 11 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin, and Spencer Engel finished with 10.

Hunter Hannuksula had 29 points for Mesabi East.

NK 48 34 — 82

ME 23 37 — 60

Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 18, Spencer Engel 10, Daniel Clusiau 9, Jager Nash 8, Jeff Lorenz 18, Daniel Olson 2, Jack Lorenz 6, Brent Keranen 11.

Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 8, Hunter Hannuksula 29, Kody Frey 3, Cody Fallstromg 6, Blaisen Kallio 3, Tyler Ritter 9, Nate Larson 2.

Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 10; Mesabi East 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 11-20; Mesabi East 6-8; 3-pointers: Waldvogel 3, Engel 2, Clusiau, Jeff Lorenz, Leffel 2, Hannuksula 3, Kallio.

