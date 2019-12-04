MESABI DAILY NEWS
VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range men’s basketball team looked like they were ready to cruise Wednesday night against visiting Gogebic leading 28-8 at one point in the first half.
The ship stalled from there however as the Samsons managed to cut that deficit to just six by halftime and then finish their comeback in the second half with a six-point win over the Norsemen, 80-74.
The early scoring streak came on the backs of the Norsemen’s three point game with Joshua Bryant, Jaylen Williams, Mayan White, Mamoudou Cisse and Daniel Modi all knocking down long-range shots to help put Mesabi Range on top in the early going.
Gogebic, however, slowly started chipping away at that lead as the Norse defense lost it’s hustle, allowing their opponents to climb back into the game.
Shooting guard Raquentez Woodley began putting on a show in the back end of the opening half. He finished the half with 11 points, including a stretch of nine points that cut the Mesabi Range lead from 18 to nine, 34-25.
The Norse would only manage three more points the rest of the half as they went into the locker room up 37-31 over Gogebic. At the break, Howard led the offense with 10 points for the Norse with Woodley leading the Samsons with his 11.
On his team’s first half performance, Norsemen head coach Dave Wilson liked what he saw early on but attributed the Samson comeback to poor defense from his squad.
“I told the guys at halftime that one of things that we didn’t do towards the end of that first half was hustle,” Wilson said. “Maybe we have to run a little more at practice or something because that hustle that we had in the beginning was gone and it let Gogebic get back in the game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.