MINNEAPOLIS — Mesabi Range sophomore running back Taquarius “TQ” Wair is set to receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYS set for June 21 on ESPN.
The ESPY Awards (short for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award) are awards used to recognize individual and team athletic achievement and other sports-related performance over the last year.
Wair suffered serious burns and lost four of his fingers in a house fire 15 years ago and was only given a 20% chance to live by doctors treating him. After starting for the Minneapolis North football team in high school, Wair continued his football career by choosing to attend Mesabi Range College.
Wair’s story received national media attention after joining the Norsemen, including a “SportsCenter Featured” story telling the story of his journey.
The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance is given to a person in the sporting world who has overcome great obstacles through perseverance and determination. It’s named after former NC State men’s basketball Jim Valvano, who was diagnosed with cancer in 1992 and passed away less than a year later in 1993.
The award begin in 2007 in Valvano’s honor and is presented by The V Foundation, an organization dedicated to finding a cure for cancer.
“I was just shocked and honored to receive the award,” said Wair in a telephone interview Thursday.
Wair says he was speaking with Settle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin when he got the news about the award. Griffin, a one-handed amputee, became an inspiration to Wair and says being able to talk to the NFL pro was an amazing gift in its own right.
“It was so cool to get to talk to him. He’s really helped me out and shown me I can do whatever I want to in life.”
Mesabi Range head coach Tom Inforzato said it’s an honor to Wair, the team and the coaches for the sophomore to receive the award.
“I’m super proud of him and what he’s accomplished,” Inforzato said. “ESPN did such a great job on the feature on him and that was kind of a sling shot for his story and now it’s skyrocketed. For him to get that recognition and that level of award is one of the highest sports honors you can get.
“To be with our team and at our school through his journey through life is an hour for us as coaches and as a team. It’s a very special time and it’s some good news in a time where we need some good news right now.”
Wair says the idea of perseverance plays a part in his every day life, making the award extra special.
“It’s a word I tell myself all the time,” Wair said. “It’s so important to just keep doing what I’m doing, to keep working harder for what I want to accomplish.”
Inforzato agreed that Wair is the personification of perseverance.
“He really walks the walk on that,” Inforzato said. “He’s not a very vocal person but you know he’s out there showing he’s got something to prove and overcome every single day. His story is real, his story is true. He’s really the kind of person you’d want to make an example of when it comes to persevering.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic moving the end of spring semester online for college students, Inforzato says Wair did everything he could to keep up without the academic support and athletic resources he had earlier in the year.
“It’s unfortunate that our spring semester got altered the way it did and how it affected our offseason program and the academic resources our kids use to stay on top of things. It definitely put a damper on things but TQ was able to adapt and overcome that challenge so he could come back this August for his sophomore season.”
Wair says adapting to the change was difficult at first, but he made sure to not let things affect him so he could return to Mesabi in the fall.
“It was hard. I’d never done anything like online school before. But I knew I had to work hard and get it done so I could come back,” Wair said. “I can’t wait to play this year. I’ve been wanting to have a great year this year. I know I’m going to have a great year.”
Wair can be shown receiving his award in a pre-recorded segment set to air at the ESPYS on June 21. The awards show will begin at that evening at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
