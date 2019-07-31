HIBBING — For three decades, Hibbing High School and Hibbing Community College athletics have been blessed with the athletic-training talents of the late Tom Lange, his wife Julie and most recently, Melissa “Gus” Kriske.
Now, there’s a new kid on the block joining that staff — Kailey Reddick.
Reddick, who hails from McGraw, N.Y., is now an athletic trainer at Orthopaedic Associates in Hibbing. She will be serving Bluejacket boys and girls soccer, along with volleyball and fall baseball at Hibbing Community College.
Before she enrolled in college to become an athletic trainer, Reddick didn’t even know the profession existed.
“McGraw was too small to have an athletic trainer, so I didn’t know what athletic training was until I went to Finger Lakes Community College (Canadaigua, N.Y),” Reddick said. “I played soccer for their team for two years, and me getting hurt a lot, I was in the athletic-training room quite a bit.
“Once I saw what the profession was all about, I loved the fact of helping people that were hurting themselves, just like me. I switched my major to athletic training at Finger Lakes, then I transferred to SUNY-Courtland, and got into their athletic training program.
“That’s where I got my bachelor’s degree.”
Reddick liked everything involved with athletic training.
“Nobody likes getting hurt, but they like getting better,” Reddick said. “In this profession, I’m not only working with athletes, but I’m also working with the general public in the clinic. I get to see all of the different types of injuries, a lot that I didn’t have.
“The injury aspect is not the only part of it. It’s also the preventative part of it, and educating people as to what they can do to help prevent injuring themselves. In that way, they don’t have to go through what I went through.”
Reddick never thought she’d go into the medical field because her mother was a nurse, and she wanted nothing to do with that profession.
“I kept saying, ‘I’m never getting into the medical field. I’m not going to do it. That’s gross.’” Reddick said. “Once I saw athletic training, I took anatomy and physiology and it interested me with the way the body moves and the different muscles you use for different motions.
“That intrigued my interest.”
In school, Reddick obviously had to do the book work, but she had more fun out in the field.
“When I was hands-on on the field, it was a lot easier to learn, with them showing me how to do the different tests, where to feel for certain muscles and the different bones,” Reddick said. “I liked the hands-on aspect of the major, and the career.
“It’s an intense program to go through. You’re not only in the classroom, but you’re also out in the field. You don’t have a lot of time to yourself, but it’s well worth it in the end.”
Reddick had a lot of good instructors showing her the proper way to handle injuries.
“You get to watch and learn from a lot of great athletic trainers that have been in the profession for a long time,” she said. “Me, I’m a hands-on learner. Seeing that visually was easier. Putting my hands on someone and being able to manipulate their knees, hips and elbows, it was a lot easier to learn that way than it was sitting in a classroom for me.”
Reddick did do hours upon hours of studying. She used flashcards, made pamphlets and colored in the muscles, so she could easily identify them.
“I stared at a piece of paper for a long time,” Reddick said. “That’s how I learned. It was a great way to do it, and I’m glad I did it.”
Reddick graduated in December 2017. Now it was time to find a job.
Her mother was originally from the Zim/Iron area.Reddick was born in New York, but she was looking forward to the northern-Minnesota move.
“My mom and dad have always wanted to live here, so my brother moved back, then my parents moved back,” Reddick said. “I have a huge family here. I love my family in New York, but I have family here that I haven’t lived near in 14 years.
“I said, ‘I finished college, and there’s not much holding me in New York, so why not change it up?’ I changed it up. I graduated, then I moved to northern Minnesota during the second week of January (2018).”
The moving part of the equation was easier. Finding a job, that was another matter.
That took about year.
Reddick had to take her board exams, passing them in October 2018. She applied for a job in Duluth. She got an interview, but she didn’t get the job.
“That got my hopes down a little bit,” she said. “That whole year I was here, I kept looking online, and there was nothing open on the Iron Range. I’m not a city girl. Where I’m from, it’s cow farms and cornfields. It’s a small town.
“I loved being in northern Minnesota. It’s just like home. I didn’t want to live in the cities, and all of the job openings last year were in the cities. Nothing opened up here.”
With the help of a friend, Reddick finally got what she was looking for.
“I was waiting, and this job opened up,” Reddick said. “A friend of mine took a screenshot of it on on Indeed, sent it to me and said, ‘You need to apply.’” Reddick said. “I said, ‘OK.’ I put my application in, and within a few hours, I got a phone call.
“I set up an interview a few weeks later, we, the administrator, Julie and I, connected so well, that I love the choice that I made to work here.”
Reddick did start her employment last May, working a baseball tournament and a couple of track meets, but she’ll start full time in August when the high school and college seasons begin in earnest.
She couldn’t be happier covering soccer.
“That’s a sport I played for 17 years,” she said. “I went to Germany to play soccer, and it’s one of my passions. I love to play, and I love to watch it. I’m excited to get to work with the soccer teams, and help them through anything that they need.
“I’m also working with the volleyball team at the college, and the fall baseball team at the college.”
With Reddick by their side, the Bluejacket and Cardinal athletes under her wing will be given the best possible care.
Reddick is excited to get started.
“I love the sport aspect of the career,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong, I love being in the clinic, too, but I love watching sports.
“It’s the whole aspect of being in an athletic training room with the athletes and building a rapport with them, having a relationship with them. It’s nice to get to know the people and see them go through their changes in healing, and how they’re progressing through their therapy.”
