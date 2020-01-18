HIBBING — After playing a not-so-good game in victory over Vermilion Friday, Hibbing Community College women’s basketball coach Kasey Palmer need to make some corrections.
Palmer was spot on with her adjustments as the Cardinals took care of business, getting a sweep of the weekend with a 79-41 victory over Itasca in an MCAC Northern Division contest Saturday at Cardinal Gymnasium.
Hibbing improved to 4-2 in the division, and put itself in a good position heading into a Wednesday game with Mesabi Range.
“This was nice,” Palmer said. “The girls all played well together. We got everybody playing time. Everybody was able to put some points on the board. They all did their jobs, so it was a good team win for us.”
Palmer said she did have some doubts, even after that win over the Ironwomen.
“We knew we had a lot of things to clean up,” Palmer said. “We had a lot of things to work on. We came in during shoot-around and went over those things. We knew we had to execute.
“On Friday, we said we can’t let games like that happen. They had to get over it before they left the locker room, and change their mindset coming into today.”
Palmer was more than pleased with the way her team played against the Vikings.
“They played a lot better,” Palmer said. “Our defense showed up. Offensely, we were able to put some points on the board. We ran. We transitioned the way we like to. It was a good day.”
The Cardinals jumped on Itasca right away, taking a 22-11 lead after one quarter, then leading 51-22 at the half.
Hibbing put it on cruise control from there.
“That was definitely a key,” Palmer said. “I told them we were going to run a full-court, man-to-man. They didn’t play well Friday, so we ran a little bit in the morning. We had to put some ball pressure on them because we knew they were lacking in ballhandlers.
“They were missing one of their players. That helped us a little bit there. We were able to put on that ball pressure and get some quick steals right out of the gate.”
The Cardinals were led by Klaryssa Whelan with 18 points. Shayler Lislegard had 14, Savanna Deragon had 13, Amaiyah Robinson 11 and Alexis Desjarlait 10.
Jordin McCartney had 17 for Itasca. Maddy Shepard finished with 12.
ICC 11 11 13 6 — 41
HCC 22 29 18 10 — 79
Itasca: Jordin McCartney 17, Maddy Shepard 12, Tayleona Frazier 3, Caroline Cheney 7, Michaela Kurger 2.
Hibbing: Shayler Lislegard 14, Alexis Desjarlait 10, Athena Dunham 7, Amaiyah Robinson 11, Klaryssa Whelan 18, Madeline Mann 3, Pagie Roberg 3, Savannah Deragon 13.
Total Fouls: Itasca 14; Hibbing 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Itasca 7-11; Hibbing 11-19; 3-pointers: Shepard 1, Whelan, Romberg, Deragon 2.
