HIBBING — Sitting at 4-2 in the Northern Division, the Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team is tied with Central Lakes in the standings.
The Cardinals can break that deadlock today when they travel to Brainerd to take on the Raiders in a 1 p.m., MCAC Northern Division contest.
Hibbing is coming off a big win over Mesabi Range, and Cardinal coach Kasey Palmer is hoping her team can carry that momentum heading into this game.
“I feel alright heading into this game,” Palmer said. “Central Lakes is going to be a good team. They have three girls averaging double digits in points. They’re going to be better than the teams we’ve seen, but not necessarily as good as Northland and Rainy River.
“We’re looking forward to a good matchup for us.”
According to Palmer, the best way to attack the Raiders offensive is shooting well from the outside.
“They run a zone, so we’re hoping we shoot well from the outside,” Palmer said. “We’ve been able to run a little high-low game in there, especially with Alexis (Desjarlait) and Klaryssa (Whelan).
“Amaiyah (Robinson) has been doing a good job sealing it off down low, so that’s why we like doing the high-low game, too.”
Defensively, there’s not one particular target to look at because Central Lakes has those three women averaging double figures in points.
“We need to be all-around solid,” Palmer said. “They have three girls who can score easily. We need to play a full 40 minutes of defense, looking at helpside, making sure we rotate nicely.
“It’s all about not getting lazy.”
Again, it’s a pivotal game in the Northern Division, and Palmer would like to end the first half of the division schedule at 5-2.
“It’s an important game,” Palmer said. “Central Lakes is also 4-2, so the winner of this one will go into the second half of the conference at third in the standings. We definitely want to be one-up on that one.”
