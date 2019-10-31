Grand Rapids Herald-Review
HIBBING — The Itasca Community College volleyball team will begin postseason play on Friday, Nov. 1, when it takes on Mesabi Range in a match at 8 p.m. at Brainerd.
The Vikings finished the regular season with a 10-4 record in the Northern Conference, good for third place behind Central Lakes (12-2) and Mesabi Range (11-3). Northland captured the final playoff spot with a 9-5 mark.
Itasca won its final two matches to clinch the third spot in the conference. It had a 3-2, 13-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-8 win over second place Mesabi Range on Oct. 4, coming back from a 2-0 deficit.
Natalie Bakkedahl had a big match for Itasca as she led the team with 15 kills with a .448 kill percentage and she added five digs. Brianna Sutherland had 13 kills and 29 digs while Allison Rasley recorded 12 kills, two set assists and 15 digs. Karley Hansen had seven kills and four digs and Libby Korpi finished with 37 set assists and six digs. Alyssa McDermott recorded 15 digs.
Hailey Hansen had 20 kills and two blocks for Mesabi Range and Isabella Mattila recorded 19 kills.
Then on Oct. 26, the Vikings won another match, defeating Hibbing 3-2, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-11.
Sutherland was spot on in this match as she slammed down 27 kills, had two service aces and 17 digs while Bakkedahl had 11 kills and three digs. Hansen finished with seven kills and 20 digs and Rasley recorded six kills, three set assists, three service aces and 23 digs. Libby Korpi had 43 set assists and 11 digs while Alyssa McDermott had two service aces and 18 digs.
Kylah Lind had 15 kills and six digs for Hibbing while Kaylyn Bowen had 13 kills, three service aces and 13 digs. Athena Dunham finished with 12 kills, two service aces and 22 digs.
ICC coach Leslie Reed said the two wins were big for the team after the squad suffered a tough loss to Northland where it was ahead 14-11 in the fifth set. She said she really didn’t know how the team would respond to the devastating loss.
“After that I just wasn’t sure about the postseason because we had lost to both Hibbing and Mesabi earlier in the season,” Reed said. “But we came out and were down again against Mesabi, but once we started playing our game in the fifth set, we beat them 15-8. So that was exciting and the girls blocked and dug really well.
“Against Hibbing it was back and forth but at the end in the fifth set I knew we were going to win because I could tell the girls really wanted it. And Hibbing needed to win to make the postseason so they were going for broke.
“We just changed some things up. We only missed one serve in two entire five-game matches which is amazing for a team that wasn’t as consistent in serving as we would like them to be earlier in the season. We just can’t afford to give free points away, it just doesn’t work for us.”
Entering the playoffs, Reed said she feels her team is playing its best volleyball of the season, something coaches hope for.
“My assistant coach, Emily Kessler, summed it up after the Hibbing match when she said a lot of teams maybe peak too soon and she said we are peaking at the right time, playing our best volleyball that we have played all season.
“Skill-wise and team-wise too, the attitude is good. Everybody is having fun and when you are having fun out there you are going to generate points and you are going to win and then you feel good. We just have to have that mind set.”
In the Region 13A Tournament, there will be four teams competing with Central Lakes seeded No. 1 followed by Mesabi Range, Itasca and Northland.
“We have beaten everybody but the Central Lakes match was a forfeit because of an ineligible player,” Reed explained. “I would like to play them again in a possible championship match. The second time we played them we got beat but we played them tough.
“We know we can beat Central Lakes, we know we can beat Mesabi so we are just going to go in and go for broke and see what happens. We have to score in clusters; we can’t let a team make a run for like six points in a row which has happened during the season. We have to side out when we need it, we have to hold serve and hopefully we can score three points at a shot and if not keep siding out, staying with our opponent.
“We are going to have to rely on our passing, we have to play good defense and our blocking has been huge in matches. And our offense has to come together too. Everybody has been contributing pretty well and we need to keep that going.”
