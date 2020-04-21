WEST POINT, N.Y. — The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of Josh Heiman’s 2020 outdoor long jump season at West Point, but the Ely native doesn’t let that stop him from reaching his athletic goals.
Heiman qualified for the Minnesota State Track and Field Meet four times in high school, and now the 21-year-old remains focused on making the NCAA Regional Qualifier-Outdoor.
“I think that will be my goal next year too,’’ Heiman said in a telephone interview from New York.
The long jumper sailed 24 feet, 2 inches outdoors last year and scored a 23 feet, 9 inches in this year’s indoor season, which occurs in January and February. The indoor jump came early in the year with less training, he added.
What will it take to reach the top 48 in the East Regional Qualifier?
Heiman said it comes down to putting in the training to become a better athlete, while also fixing a few things in his technique. The regional mark is usually around 24 feet, 6 inches.
The former Timberwolves athlete knows he can improve. His top long jump in high school was 21 feet, 10 inches, which he saw improve by 2 feet, 4 inches last year.
Why such a big improvement while at the U.S. Military Academy?
“I think that has a lot to do with just being a more specific athlete and not doing three sports and putting all of my focus into one event.’’
Heiman also competed in the triple jump and 100 meter dash in high school.
The Army student-athlete also had to overcome a broken ankle as a college freshman, which limited his practice. Ironically, he also suffered a broken ankle during as a high school senior during the winter sports season.
He amped his athletic performance up as a sophomore, though.
“That’s when I really started to pick things up in terms of long jumping. It kind of takes a year adjustment’’ to go to the college level, Heiman stated.
“I think I just needed time to develop as an athlete and the time to kind of take in the change of place ... from high school to college.’’
His improvement also stemmed from being “a more mature athlete, being older and being very specialized. I went from being a three-sport athlete to just doing long jump. There’s a learning curve there.’’
Heiman’s main event remains the long jump, but “I do triple jump at bigger meets if we need to score points as a team.’’ He also runs the 100 meter dash periodically, but said it is more for training purposes than actually competing in it.
After nearly three years at West Point, Heiman was pleased with his decision to go there and join the military after his academic degree is complete.
“After I graduate, I owe five years in the Army,’’ he said. “The whole thing was a change of pace for sure, but I think Ely actually prepared me pretty well in terms of academics and managing sports and academics, and kind of just time management.’’
While his fellow students and teammates come from across the country, he said, “I was more prepared than a lot of people’’
Heiman is majoring in systems engineering with a minor in software development. “It’s tough sometimes, but it’s manageable.’’
He finds out in November what he’ll actually be doing, “but I’m hoping for aviation,’’ which will be flying helicopters. He said he doesn’t know what type of helicopter yet, “but that’s the plan.’’
After his five-year commitment, Heiman will assess the situation from there.
He added the two-year mark (last summer) was when he had to formally sign up for his Army service. He said he could have dropped out and owed no Army service, but he made the choice to go all in, which he is now happy about.
“I’m in it for good now for the next six years,’’ Heiman said.
For now, Heiman is focused on his academics since the outdoor track and field season is canceled. The summer’s military training is also being assessed regarding coronavirus concerns.
The academics, meanwhile, are all online, which has been a bit difficult to adjust to.
“You have more time in one sense, but things are also harder to do because it’s online,’’ Heiman said. “It was a weird adjustment period.’’
