HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team might be on semester break, but the Christmas season could have been a whole lot better.
The Cardinals took a trip to International Falls just before the break and lost to Rainy River in overtime in an important MCAC Northern Division contest.
That left a sour taste in the mouths of Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer and her team, as they had plenty of time to sit around and think about the loss.
Now, the Cardinals can do something about that.
Hibbing will get back on the court today when they travel to Coon Rapids to take on Anoka-Ramsey in a 1 p.m., matchup at the Anoka-Ramsey Tournament.
On Saturday, the Cardinals will play the Bethel University junior varsity team at noon.
Palmer said she tried hard not to think about that loss to Voyageurs, but it wasn’t easy to do.
“I started thinking about it the last few days here,” Palmer said. “I tried to enjoy the break, then I had to break some things down, like trying to get our defense better, being able to defend in the paint better.
“That’s what hurt us against Rainy River. They also out-transitioned us. We’re making sure that over these next few days that we’re back into shape after our time off. Hopefully, we can get it rolling again next week.”
What should the Cardinals have learned in that Rainy River game?
“That we got out-worked,” Palmer said. “We can’t come in thinking that every game is a cakewalk. You have to do the nitty-gritty, buckle down and do the small things to be able to win games.
“It was a conference game, so it matters. I don’t think any single one of them was happy with ending up with a loss.”
As Hibbing enters into this tourney, the point of emphasis will be transition defense.
“We get caught standing quite a bit,” Palmer said. “We’re out of rotation, so we’ll work on that. We know Anoka will be a quick team. The last time, we tried to keep up with them, and that didn’t work.
“We’ll try to slow that down, and hopefully, work the ball around a little bit more. We’ll try to not depend so much on the 3-pointer. We have to attack the rim a little better, to see if that will help our offense get going a little bit more.”
These games will be non-conference games, so the Cardinals can work on a lot more things than they would be able to do during a division game.
“We won’t focus too much on how to beat them, but how to make us better going into next week’s conference games,” Palmer said.
Palmer has a team that likes to run, so trying to slow them down might take a little work.
“I don’t mind pushing the ball up the floor and transitioning because if it’s there, it’s there,” Palmer said. “What we have to work on is being able to bring the ball down and work it around to use the full 30-second shot clock instead of throwing up a shot in the first two or three passes.
“Once we get it up the floor, we need to do a better job of getting a good possession out of it and using time off the clock rather than shooting it quickly.”
The Rams are ranked nationally, so it will be a good test for Hibbing coming off of break.
“We’ll go into it giving our best,” Palmer said. “We’ll game plan like we did the last time. We tried to keep up with them, but this time, we’ll try to slow it down and get a good possession out of it.
“Hopefully, we’ll shoot a little better, or stop them from shooting 40- to 50-percent from above the arc. That might help.”
