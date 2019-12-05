HIBBING — There’s always an acclimation period between players and a first-year coach, and so far, the Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team is adapting to the situation.
The Cardinals are 2-0 under Kasey Palmer, and they will take that record on the road today when they travel to Coon Rapids to face Anoka-Ramsey in a 5:30 p.m., MCAC non-conference contest.
On Saturday, Hibbing travels to Austin to take on Riverland, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Coach and players are starting to mesh well together.
“They all know essentially what I expect of them,” Palmer said. “We come to practice, and we work hard every day. In games, it’s giving 110-percent. If they don’t give that, they won’t necessarily get the minutes.
“They’re starting to learn that. It’s growing.”
The last time the Cardinals stepped out on the floor was on Nov. 26, against Itasca. Two games in Ironwood, Mich., in the Lindquist Classic were snowed out.
That gave Palmer a chance to work on some things in practice, and it also gave a couple of injured Cardinals a chance to heal.
“We took that weekend off,” Palmer said. “We’re, hopefully, healthy. We’ve got two semi-injured players. One was cleared to play this week, so that will be nice to have her back. We’re back to a full 10.
“We had a couple sick this week. That’s not always good, but hopefully, they’re over it and ready to go today.”
At least this has given Palmer a chance to get prepared for the Rams, who will be one of the tougher teams the Cardinals will play this season.
“They dominate the south, between them and Western Tech,” Palmer said. “They’ve got a deep bench. They’re competitive. We’ve been getting ready for a lot of ball pressure. Anoka-Ramsey is quick. They run a full-court man-to-man for 40 minutes.
“We worked on pressure while ball-handling. We worked on quick transitions off of rebounds, getting back up the floor. We have to be ready to run. This is our first major competition, that’s aggressive and the style we like to play. We have to handle that kind of defense they will put on us.”
Riverland is a team Hibbing has beaten, 68-59 on Nov. 15.
Palmer said she won’t change much for that game.
“We’ll put on some pressure defense, and we might change up our press a little bit,” Palmer said. “We’ve gone through a few more different offenses against a zone we can run. We’ll be a little bit more prepared for a zone defense, if they decide to that on us again.”
