HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team has battled through some injuries this season, but the Cardinals haven’t faltered or wavered in the least.
Hibbing came back from a 14-point halftime deficit on Wednesday to beat Lake Superior College with three key players on the bench.
Cardinal coach Kasey Palmer may be getting two of those players back today, and just in time, as Hibbing gets set to square off with Rainy River in a 1 p.m., MCAC Northern Division contest at Cardinal Gymnasium.
The Voyageurs are 7-0 in the division, while Hibbing is 6-2.
Hibbing had a full team the last time the two teams met, but Palmer is expecting both Klaryssa Whelan and Bailey Roscoe to return to the lineup.
With that, the Cardinals have built some depth as the other players have stepped up and played remarkably well.
“We have players who have stepped up and have gotten the job done,” Palmer said. “We’re coming off a comeback win, so that should definitely help us energy and momentum-wise.
“Klaryssa should be back. We rested her Thursday. We’re hoping that Bailey might get some minutes, too.”
This is a good time for the Cardinals to pick up a game first-place Rainy River.
“We have to come out ready to play,” Palmer said. “We can’t start slow like we did and have in the past. We know they’re going to be good. They have four players who average double digits.
“We have to have good defense.”
Palmer said her team will come out in a man-to-man defense to, hopefully, slow down the Voyageurs.
“The last time we played them, they drove on us quite a bit, so we’re going to work to block the lane,” Palmer said. “We’ll switch in a few zones in there. Some of them aren’t the best outside shooters, so we’ll try to make them shoot the ball.”
Rainy River did beat Hibbing in overtime in International Falls, but according to Palmer, her team let that one slip away.
“The last time we didn’t play them very well,” Palmer said. “We should have won the game the last time. It’s not that they’re necessarily a better team than us, but they came out and executed better than we did the last time.
“We know we can play with them. They’ve lost one of their taller girls, but they replaced her with a different girl. They lose some height, but they gained a little bit of athleticism. It’s going to be fun to see.”\
