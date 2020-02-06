Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — With playoff time just around the corner, the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team wants to lock itself into a playoff berth.
As it stands now, the Cardinals are 7-3 on the season and in third place, behind Central Lakes and Northland.
Hibbing gets a chance to improve its standing beginning today, hosting the Raiders in a 7:30 p.m., MCAC Northern Division contest, then Saturday, the Cardinals take on the Pioneers, beginning at 3 p.m.
Cardinal coach Paul Ciochetto said his team could move up into the second position with at least one win or two.
“It doesn’t matter which team we beat, it’s just the way it works out with various tiebreakers,” Ciochetto said. “We go into every game with the idea that we want to win this game. This is how we can try and do it.”
Of course, there is a catch in that plan.
Central Lakes is ranked 13th in the nation.
“They’re that for a reason,” Ciochetto said. “They have size. They have shooting. I’m not sure exactly what roster they will have because they had some people out, but whoever they bring in, they’re good basketball players.
“It just changes a few things of what they’re strengths are, and how we have to defend them.”
In the first meeting between the two teams, the Cardinals missed some bunnies in the early going, and the Raiders took full advantage of it, beating Hibbing 100-67.
“We have to come into this game humbled,” Ciochetto said. “We have to bring everything we have. The things that we saw in the game at their place, we had opportunities at the beginning of the game.
“We missed 10 inside shots, which changed the complexion of the game. We played them even in the second half. They played more players because they’re deep. We can take something away from that.”
At least the Cardinals have a better understanding of what Central Lakes wants to do.
“You try to give them that scouting report, but until you play against somebody, you don’t necessarily know the speed, the quickness and the tactics they’re trying to use,” Ciochetto said. “Central Lakes doesn’t do anything complex, but what they do, they do it well.
“They get the isolations. They get the stagger screens. We have to play fundamental defense and hit shots.”
Northland comes in as the second-place team in the division.
“I’m not sure what they’re bringing,” Ciochetto said. “I know they forfeited their last game to Itasca. They didn’t have enough players due to suspensions. From what I’ve heard, they have their entire team back.
“They do a lot of things well. They’re a strong, physical team. They have good outside shooters. We played them tough there, but we couldn’t hit a bucket in the second half. It was a reversal of what we usually see. It’ll come down to the final few minutes of the game because we’re evenly matched.”
Ciochetto trusts his players to do everything in their power to get a possible sweep, but at best, a split.
“The only teams we have lost to are the playoff teams,” Ciochetto said. “We like what we’re doing. We have to battle in every game because we don’t blow anybody out by any stretch.
“We could easily be 3-7 vs. 7-3. I have to give credit to our guys. They’ve been able to finish. They’ve been able to close gaps. We need to put a full game together, which we’ve haven’t done this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.