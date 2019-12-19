Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — With the Christmas break fast approaching, the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team could give themselves an early present — two victories.
That’s what the Cardinals will be going after beginning today when they travel to International Falls to take on Rainy River in an MCAC Northern Division contest at 7:30 p.m., then Saturday, Hibbing hosts Fond du Lac at 1 p.m., at Cardinal Gymnasium.
Hibbing will be finishing up its finals today, so there’s only one thing to focus on, basketball.
“I hope they’re not focused on semester break because these are two conference games,” Hibbing coach Paul Ciochetto said. “That should be enough to keep them focused.
“The nice thing is that they will all be done with their finals, so they won’t have to worry about school until they come back for the next semester.”
They Voyageurs are 5-6 on the season, but Ciochetto said that’s not indicative of the kind of team they have.
“They play some good teams, Division I JUCOs,” Ciochetto said. “They will be a tough test.”
What makes Rainy River so tough? Players like Shaquay Ferrol and Trey Winkler.
Ferrol is the Voyageurs leading scorer, and Winkler is shooting well over 40-percent from 3-point land.
“He (Ferrol) can do just about anything,” Ciochetto said. “He can dribble, he can shoot, he can pass, he can post up. He’s a key to their game. What allows them to stretch out the defense is Winkler.
“He’s a guy you have to stick on, but that leaves some lanes open. There’s more.”
Defensively, Ciochetto will try to take away Rainy River’s strengths.
“We to take away their strong-hand drive, and make them go to the weak side,” Ciochetto said. “It’s not that they can’t do that, but that gives us a little bit of an advantage.
“You have to play pressure defense on the ball, so they can’t get those easy post entries. They have big guys, not necessarily tall, but they’re thick kids that can move their weight around. It has to be a full-team effort defensively.”
If the Cardinals have an advantage, it’s all about a team-first mentality.
“We have a lot of guys that can score in different ways,” Ciochetto said. “You can’t focus on one guy. If we’re all firing on all cylinders, and making that extra pass. We’re a tough team to defend if we do that.
“We’re an easy team to defend when we do one-on-one stuff and take shots early in the shot clock that we could get any time. We have to play well together as a team. The guys know that. It’s my job to keep reminding them of that if they fall off course.”
On Saturday, the Thunder come into the game with a 1-5 mark, not counting a game they had today at Itasca.
“As a team, record-wise, they haven’t been good,” Ciochetto said. “We can’t take them for granted. They did beat us last year. It’s another conference, and we want to get a conference win under our belt.
“Hopefully, we can get two, but at least one, so we can go into the break feeling good about ourselves.”
Staying focused to do that is the biggest talking point of the weekend.
“It’s conference,” Ciochetto said. “We’ve talked about what it’s going to take to get to playoffs. You want to win conference games, so you can make it to the tournament. You have to be over .500 to do so, to win in this conference.
“That’s our guesstimate. To do that, you have to beat the teams you should beat, then split with the teams that are at your level. My guess is that it’s going to take a couple games over .500 for that fourth seed. You want to go into every conference game expecting to win. That’s what we’re trying to do with this team.”
