HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College volleyball team improved to 3-1 in division play with a 3-0, 25-17, 25-10, 25-16 MCAC Northern Division victory over Rainy River Wednesday at Cardinal Gymnasium.
The Cardinals were led by by Kaylyn Bowen with 10 kills and three ace serves; Athena Dunham with five kills; Sophie Howard with four kills; Kylah Lind with 10 kills and three blocks; and Breeze Bergland with six kills and 29 assists.
Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said her team got work on some different things during the match.
“We played alright,” she said. “It wasn’t a fast-paced game, so we got to slow things down and concentrate on our pssing. We kept our serve receive errors to a minimum, so that was good.
“It was nice to get some players in there to get some experience. All of our players were able to play, and hitting-wise, we did alright. We didn’t have too many errors there either.”
Now, the Cardinals must get ready for Central Lakes Friday.
“We’ll come in today focusing on Central Lakes,” Palmer said. “They’re a tough team. The pace will be a lot faster than what we’ve been seeing. We have to keep our errors to a minimum.”
That game will begin at 6:30 p.m., in Brainerd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.