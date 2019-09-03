Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — New Hibbing Community College volleyball coach Kasey Palmer only has one sophomore, so she’s hoping her freshmen grow up quickly.
The Cardinals have only participated in one crossover tournament this season, so that growing process is going to take some time.
Palmer is hoping those freshmen can take a step in the right direction today when Hibbing travels to Virginia to take on Mesabi Range in a 6:30 p.m., MCAC Northern Division contest at William Wirtanen Gymnasium.
That lone sophomore is Kylah Lind, who has been through the MCAC wars before.
“Kylah will be strong in the middle for us,” Palmer said. “She’s a big blocker, and she hits hard. I expect a lot of offense and the blocking to come from her. She doesn’t necessarily play back row, so we expect her to rest and be great up front.
“It’s nice having that big block, so our defense doesn’t have to work as hard. Hitting-wise, we have a good option with her in the middle.”
As far as the freshmen go, Palmer believes she has a lot of athleticism out of that class.
One, in particular, is Kaylyn Bowen, who has moved from the right side to the middle.
“She’ll be another big blocker for us,” Palmer said. “She’s athletic and can play at any position. Sophie Howard is on the outside. She has decent size, and she hits hard.
“The rest of the freshmen bring a lot of experience with them with passing, so defensively, we’re hoping to capitalize on that.”
If the passing is there, Palmer hopes to have a faster attack.
“The first piece of that is getting our passing on point,” Palmer said. “Once we get our passing, we can hit from anywhere. The major piece is making sure we can get our passing there first.”
Of course, that’s the only way to run an offense.
“Passing is the part that we’re working on the most,” Palmer said. “Some days, we struggle with serve receive. On other days, we’re fine with it, and that’s when we’ve been able to keep up with the southern teams.
“As long as our passing is OK for the day, we can keep up.”
The setter will be Breeze Bergland from Deer River. Palmer has high hopes for her.
“She’s extremely accurate with her sets,” Palmer said. “When
I tell her to put the ball somewhere, she’ll get it there. It also helps that she’s not afraid to attack. At any moment, instead of setting it, she’ll get a kill out of it.
“She’s versatile with that.”
At the crossover tournament, Palmer said her team learned a lot.
“It wasn’t the greatest because it was an eye-opener for us,” Palmer said. “The southern teams were all good. Most of the teams we played were either nationally ranked or in the honorable mention.
“Seeing them helped us set a goal of what we need to do to be able to compete at that high level.”
Again, Lind is the only one to have college experience. She has to help her teammates get through this adjustment period as quickly as possible.
“After the crossover, we’ve been more determined this whole week of practice,” Palmer said. “We know what we need to do to be able to compete but it’s a matter of whether we’re prepared for that day or not.
“They were a little surprised going from the high school to the college game.”
Palmer knows the Lady Norse will be a good test for her squad right off the bat.
“They’re going to be good,” she said. “In the preseason, they were ranked second in the conference, and we were third. With Mesabi, it’s always our rivalry. The gym is always big. They have their whole football and basketball teams making noise.
“It’s loud. If you’re not ready, they can get into your head a little bit. We have to be prepared, and ignore them. If we have to get our passing down to begin with, then I think it will go our way. It should be a good match up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.