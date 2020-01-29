Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It was nip-and-tuck the whole way, but the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team found a way to get a victory.
Marcus Malloy Jr., and Cole Mammenga hit some big shots down the stretch as the Cardinals won a 69-68 MCAC Northern Division contest over Lake Superior College Wednesday at Cardinal Gymnasium.
Only the game shouldn’t have been that close.
Hibbing had ample opportunity to pull away from the Ice Hawks, but the Cardinals wasted too many opportunities, especially in the first half.
Hibbing had a five-point lead at one point, then it had two or three possessions to extend that lead.
The Cardinals came up short on each opportunity and the score was tied 32-32 heading into halftime.
“Sometimes, we find ourselves going a little bit too fast,” Malloy Jr., said. “We have to slow down and manage the clock a little better. That’s something we’ve been working on in practice, and we’re trying to get better at it.
“It’s going to get better.”
Mammenga agreed.
“It’s a matter of not finishing,” Mammenga said. “We tend to not make the extra pass and take some bad shots in the lane when we could kick it out for a more-quality shot. It’s also defensive stops.
“We tend to fall asleep on defense and leave the easy layups open.”
According to Malloy Jr., it does get frustrating not capitalizing on the chances to pull away from a team.
“We know our team has a bunch of potential,” Malloy Jr., said. “We expect to go out here and beat every team that we face. We have that type of confidence, and we have that type of team.
“We’ll get it together.”
Not being able to pull away makes it a lot harder on the team, not easier even if they’re in the lead.
“Even if we’re up by a little bit, it feels like we’re behind because we don’t have the momentum we need,” Mammenga said. “We need that momentum so we can build off of it, and not crawling out of a hole every time.”
Early in the second half, Hibbing held a 44-43 lead, then it was 53-50.
Lake Superior hit a basket to make it 53-52, but Mammenga drilled a 3-pointer to give the Cardinals a 56-51.
Again, it was another opportunity for Hibbing to pull away, but the Cardinals didn’t capitalize, and Lake Superior College came back and took a 60-57 lead.
That’s when Mammenga and Malloy Jr., flexed their muscles with back-to-back 3-pointers and it was 63-60 Hibbing, and it looked like the Cardinals were off and flying.
“That helped us, and that comes back to making that extra pass,” Mammenga said. “Most of the time when we make it, the shot ends up falling down. That’s a huge momentum booster.”
Only the Ice Hawks didn’t allow the Cardinals to pull away and it was 69-66 with 45 seconds to play.
Jarves Hunt would hit two free throws with 21 seconds to play to make it 69-68, then after Hibbing missed the front end of a 1-and-1, the Ice Hawks took the ball out of bounds with .8 seconds left.
The inbounds pass was swatted away, and the Cardinals improved to 6-3 on the season.
“It’s heart pounding,” Mammenga said about that last play. “You have to stick with your man, and keep good D on them. Jarves did a good job tonight. He was hard to contain. He’s quick, and he gets to the hole. We have to do better with that if we end up seeing them again.”
Malloy Jr., was just happy with the outcome of the game.
“It feels good to come away with this win,” Malloy Jr., said. “It was a good-team effort. We did everything that we could, and we pulled it out. I’m proud of my guys.”
Mammenga would hit for 21 points, followed by Malloy Jr., and Janeir Harris with 11 each.
Hunt had 24, followed by Branley Previl with 18.
LSC 32 36 — 68
HCC 32 37 — 69
Lake Superior College: Kenten Miller 5, Matthew Hey 4, Branley Previl 18, Brandon Barbee 9, Elijah Smith 2, Jarves Hunt 24, Tyrae Covington 4, Isaac Petty 2.
Hibbing: Marcus Malloy Jr., 11, Raiden Forrest 8, Janeir Harris 11, Kevaun Maul-Edwards 3, Cole Mammenga 21, Josh Biggs 3, Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 2, Khyle Spence 3, Josh Patterson 7.
Total Fouls: Lake Superior College 13; Hibbing 20; Fouled Out: Forrest; Free Throws: Lake Superior College 11-16; Hibbing 11-18; 3-pointers: Miller, Previl, Hunt, Malloy Jr., 3, Harris, Maul-Edwards, Mammenga 3, Biggs, Spence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.