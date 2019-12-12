Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team is coming off a 1-1 weekend with a loss to Anoka-Ramsey and a win over Riverland.
The Cardinals are now 3-1 on the season, and they will try to start another winning streak as Hibbing is hosting two games, taking on Lake Superior College at 5:30 p.m., today, then Saturday, the Cardinals take on Gogebic at 1 p.m.. at Cardinal Gymnasium.
Against the Rams, Hibbing was outscored 42-9 from the 3-point three line, so there were some valuable lessons learned in the two games.
“It was our first time seeing a man-to-man defense, so we’re working on our offenses against man defenses,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said. “We have to work out some of the kinks with that.
“Defensively, we realized our rotations were a little late, so we worked on that to tighten up our man defense.”
That work should help the Cardinals in both of these games because the Ice Hawks and Samsons run offenses conducive to good man-to-man defense.
“They run a lot of fundamental pick-and-rolls and back cuts, so that helpside is important,” Palmer said. “We worked on making sure we’re in the right positions, to hopefully, be able to stop those offenses.”
Lake Superior is 1-4 on the season, with three players currently scoring in double figures.
“Most of their games have been close,” Palmer said. “They play fundamental pick-and-roll, back cuts, so hopefully, we’re prepared for that.”
Lake Superior is in the MCAC Northern Division, but this is a non-conference game.
“They’ve added another player over the past two games, so we’ll see how she changes the mix,” Palmer said. “We open conference play with them in the next couple of weeks.”
As far as Gogebic goes, Hibbing scrimmaged against the Samsons at Anoka-Ramsey, so Palmer has some knowledge on what Gogebic does offensively and defensively, but that was the main point or emphasis at this week’s practices.
“Our main focus was on Friday because we play them first, but at the scrimmage, they ran a lot of drives, back cuts, pick-and-rolls,” Palmer said. “It’s fundamental, nothing too crazy and out there.”
Palmer would like to get two wins out this weekend, but there’s other things that need to be done.
“That would be nice, but I’m guessing that both teams will play man-to-man, so it’s being able to handle that man defense,” Palmer said. “All we’ve seen so far is zone defenses this year.”
