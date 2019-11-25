Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — In a win over Riverland, the Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team shot under 30-percent from both two- and 3-point land.
That prompted Cardinal coach Kasey Palmer to ramp up the shooting drills, and she’s hoping that pays dividends beginning today when Hibbing hosts Itasca in an MCAC non-conference matchup at 5:30 p.m. at Cardinal Gymnasium.
Palmer is hoping the main culprit for the Cardinals’ shooting woes was first-game nerves.
“We did some drills to tire out their legs, so they can shoot with tired legs,” Palmer said. “I’m hoping to bring that percentage up a little bit. We missed quite a few bunnies, and with our press, we missed a few transition layups.”
That’s not the only thing that needed work.
“Rebounding is the main thing we worked on quite a bit,” Palmer said. “There wasn’t the kind of intensity I wanted to see to find a player to box out. Not everyone was aggressive enough to box out and go after the ball.
“They didn’t have a strong desire to be active. We worked on that a little more every day.”
As far as the Vikings go, Palmer hasn’t seen them play yet. All she knows is that Itasca lost to Rainy River and beat Vermilion this young season.
“Looking at their stats, they play seven girls on the roster, and three main points scorers,” Palmer said. “We’ll be looking to keep up the pressure, then transition, using our numbers to move up the floor.
“One of them shoots a lot from the outside, and the other two get more points on the inside, with a couple of threes thrown in there. Hopefully, just adding pressure and keeping them moving will tire them out.”
Offensively, the Cardinals will look to move the ball up the floor as quickly as possible.
“Our game plan is to do a quick transition, get some easy layups, then keep the pressure on them defensively to keep them turning over the ball over,” Palmer said.
That kind of pressure requires excellent conditioning, and Palmer believes her team is up to the challenge.
“There’s always room for more conditioning,” she said. “Today will be a good test to put more pressure defense on them from the start. We’re changing it up a little bit this game.”
The game won’t count in the Northern Division standings, but that doesn’t mean the Cardinals won’t go at it hard.
“We’re going to handle it like any-other game,” Palmer said. “We’ll try a few different things, but in the long run, the outcome of the game doesn’t matter but the record counts.
“We’ll give it 110-percent.”
