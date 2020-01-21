Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — After sweeping Vermilion and Itasca over the weekend, the Hibbing
Community College men’s basketball team is sitting at 4-2 in division play, with two games remaining in the first half of the schedule.
The Cardinals can take a big step forward today when they host Mesabi Range in a 7:30 p.m., MCAC Northern Division game at Cardinal Gymnasium.
Hibbing has built something special in the last week, especially with that win over the Ironmen. It’s been quite some time since the Cardinals have beaten Vermilion.
Now, it’s up to the team to stay the course and stay focused to keep that positivity going.
“The biggest thing we talk about with this is how did we get here?” Hibbing coach Paul Ciochetto said. “We have to make sure that they continue to do the things that got us here.
“We know that today is a big event, a big crowd. It always is when we do a white-out. They will be excited, but it’s about reining it in and making sure they focus on the details.”
One of those details is just playing Hibbing’s game and taking it to the Norsemen on both offense and defense.
“When you look at Mesabi’s record, it’s not what they want it to be, but anybody in this conference can beat anybody,” Ciochetto said. “That’s what we try to preach. This is a
good conference, and you can’t take anything for
granted.”
According to Ciochetto, Mesabi Range is a hard-working team that tries to pick up the tempo.
“With that, you have to be careful that you don’t get into up-and-down with them,” Ciochetto said. “You have to play within your structure. You do what you want to do instead of having them dictate the game.”
If Hibbing has an advantage over the Norsemen it’s depth.
“Both offensively and defensively, we do have a lot more depth,” Ciochetto said. “We have more guys. That’s to our advantage. We definitely have a size and height advantage over them.
“They do have some quickness we have to, but overall, it comes down to worrying about us and not necessarily what are opponent does. We can control what we do. We can’t control what our opponent does.”
