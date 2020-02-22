MINNEAPOLIS — The Hibbing Community College baseball team opened its season Saturday, falling in two games to Century College, losing 13-2 and 9-2 at US Bank Stadium.
In game one, JD Cunningham took the loss, tossing four innings of eight-hit ball. He gave up eight hits and walked two. Kelvin Castro pitched two innings, allowing two hits and walking three.
The Cardinals picked up three hits in the game by Ray Santacruz, Ryley Lund, a double, and Evyn Booth. Hunter Herpel had an RBI.
David VanOrt, Ben Lindequist and Isaac Benesh pitched for Century College.
Matt Nunn, Luke Leman, Austin Stratz and Mickey Zeller each had two hits for Century.
In the second game, Brody Mundell took the loss, tossing 2 ⅓ innings of three-hit ball. He struck out one and walked one. Diego Martinez hurled 2 ⅓ innings of one-hit ball. He fanned two and walked four. Lund tossed 1 ⅓ innings, giving up three hits and striking out one.
Herpel had one hit for Hibbing, Santacruz had one hit and an RBI; Colton Cobb had one hit and one RBI; Julian Diaz had a hit.
Johnson Schneider and Chad Fox pitched for Century.
Brady Zackrison had three hits, and Nick Dirnel had two.
