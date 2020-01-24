Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — After an exciting four-point overtime victory over Mesabi Range, the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team is sitting in fourth place in the Northern Division.
The Cardinals will take that 5-2 mark on the road today, traveling to Brainerd to take on Central Lakes in a 3 p.m., MCAC Northern Division contest.
The Raiders are the top team in the conference, so trying to steal a victory over them won’t be an easy task to accomplish.
“They’re the No. 1 team for a reason,” Hibbing coach Paul Ciochetto said. “They have depth. They have height, and they have depth at their height, too. It’s going to be a big challenge.
“We have to play much better than we have been, especially our last game, to give ourselves a chance.”
With all of that depth, Ciochetto will have to devise a plan to keep Central Lakes off balance.
“You have to change it because you can’t just do one thing,” Ciochetto said. “You have to hope that the guys come to play defense and put some pressure on them. They’re not much of a different team by how they played last year, and their personnel.
“There’s a few difference. They may have been a better team last year, but they’re not much off, if at all, because of their depth. We can’t worry about them. We have to understand what they’re going to do against us, but we have to execute what we want to do.”
The Raiders have been the No. 1 team in the Northern Division for quite some time. It’s going to take a lot to knock them off of that mountain top.
“They have lost at home, but it took an incredible effort by Fergus Falls to do so,” Ciochetto said. “They’re beatable. That’s what I’ve tried to stress to these guys. Anybody can beat us, and we can beat anybody in this conference.
“It’s showing that again. Northland beat Rainy, which maybe is an upset and maybe it isn’t. You have to believe you can.”
The biggest issue is Central Lakes’ tough man-to-man defense. The Cardinals have to find a way to crack that shell.
“If you’ve watched the Hibbing High School boys team, they run the same type of press as Central Lakes does,” Ciochetto said. “You have to have crisp passes. You need ball fakes. You have to get them moving.
“You have to make them work hard for trying to get those steals, then you have to score off of that press. I have to get the guys to believe, and get them to score off of their pressure, so that take that pressure off.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.