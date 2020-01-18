HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team ran into a 1-3-1 zone against Itasca, and the Cardinals didn’t handle it well.
The Vikings actually ran out to a double-digit lead in the first half, as the Cardinals had trouble shooting over Itasca’s defense.
But late in the first half, Hibbing went on a 10-0 run to cut that deficit to five at the half.
From there, Hibbing figured things out, rolled to a double-digit lead itself, then held on for a 74-70 MCAC Northern Division victory over Itasca Saturday at Cardinal Gymnasium.
It’s not an understatement to say that the Cardinals had a little difficulty against that 1-3-1 zone.
“If we were in a boat and fell out, we wouldn’t have hit water,” Hibbing coach Paul Ciochetto said. “Sometimes, you have to ride that out. They were in a 1-3-1, but they converted it to a little bit to a 1-1-2-1 to take away the corners.
“They went back to a man, but we did a good job in the second half of adjusting to what they were showing us. That’s a testament to the guys. We’ve been preaching in practice the fundamentals.”
The Vikings took advantage of Hibbing’s inability to shoot the ball, and took a 12-point lead at one point.
With less than four minutes to play, that’s when the Cardinals started to surge, going on that run to trim the deficit to five, 36-31, at the haf.
“That was huge,” Ciochetto said. “Going down 15 at the half is tough to come back from, so putting that energy into getting it back to five was huge, so we could be in the game. We came out fast in the second half to tie it up and take the lead.
“At that point, it was all ballgame to control We did a good job of that.”
What adjustments did Ciochetto make?
“We corrected our offense a little bit because they weren’t running it properly,” Ciochetto said. “We were standing around a little bit too much. That has a tendency to happen when you’re playing against a zone.
“You have to make that zone move. We preached about not holding the ball when we’re moving it. We had to swing it quick, and make them work on the zone. That’s what we did. We did a good job of rebounding, too.”
Hibbing had only had one lead up to that point, but they tied it 19:07 of the second half, then the Cardinals took their second lead at 17:48.
With 7:24 to play, Hibbing had a 64-54 lead, then it went up by 12 just after that.
The Vikings didn’t die, however. Itasca came storming back and cut that deficit to one, 71-70 with 30 seconds to play.
“We have to have that killer mentality, finish and put teams away,” Ciochetto said. “That comes with experience. Hopefully, we can understand that and not have to make it so difficult at the end.”
Cole Mammenga would make one free throw to make it 72-10, then after Itasca missed on its end, Raiden Forrest sank two free throws to seal the deal.
With that, Hibbing swept the weekend with a four-point win over Vermilion on Friday.
“We’re now 4-2 in the conference, so we’re at least fourth and possibly third,” Ciochetto said. “That’s where we want to be. We want to put ourselves into a position so that during the end of the season, we’re playing for a playoff spot.
“So far, we’re doing well.”
Hibbing was led by Janeir Harris with 16 points, followed by Forrest 13, Mammenga 12, Mo Washington 11 and Kevaun Maul-Edwards 10.
The Vikings were led by Brian (AJ) Pinkney with 17. Zion Brown had 15 and Tri’Mel Charlton 11.
ICC 36 34 — 70
HCC 31 43 — 74
Itasca: Tri’Mel Charlton 11, Daniele Ricard 6, Brian Pinkney 17, Zion Brown 15, Nick Grant 8, Eric Chenault 5, Terrell Burney 2.
Hibbing: Marcus Malloy Jr. 6, Raiden Forrest 13, Mo Washington 11, Janeir Harris 16, Cole Mammenga 12, Khyle Spence 3, Josh Patterson 3, Kevaun Maul-Edwards 10.
Total Fouls: Itasca 14; Hibbing 12; Fouled Out: Chenault; Free Throws: Itasca 9-11; Hibbing 11-15; 3-pointers: Charlton 2, Ricard 2, Pinkney, Brown 3, Chenault, Malloy Jr 2, Washington 2, Harris 2, Mammenga 3, Spence, Maul-Edwards.
