Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It’s win-and-in for the Hibbing Community College volleyball team.
The Cardinals had a chance to secure a Region XIII spot Friday when they took on Central Lakes, but the Raiders, who will be the No. 1 seed in the Regional, came away with a 3-0, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 MCAC Northern Division win at Cardinal Gymnasium.
That sets the stage for today’s matchup against Itasca, beginning at noon in Hibbing.
If the Cardinals win, they’re in. If the Vikings win, Northland advances on the regional.
“Northland is only one game behind us,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said. “We have to win today. Hypothetically, Northland will probably get two wins this weekend. They would be one game up on us if we lose today.”
Palmer was hoping to close the door on Central Lakes, but It wasn’t meant to be.
“We were hopeful in this one,” Palmer said. “We didn’t play bad against them. We knew they were beatable team. They had already secured the one seed, so we came into it knowing we would have to beat Itasca for sure to be in the regional.”
It looked promising early on as the Cardinals held at least a one-point lead halfway through the set, but once the Raiders took the lead, it was hard for Hibbing to get it back.
“We always start out kind of slow against any team, so coming out and playing with them in the first game helped,” Palmer said. “Losing never helps. Throughout each game, we were getting more and more down on ourselves.
“Our communication was lacking. Otherwise, we didn’t play that bad. We passed well. We hit the ball as best as we could, but they have some big blockers. We didn’t play that bad, but we didn’t have any energy or momentum to get us there.”
According to Central Lakes coach Jane Peterson, her team may have gotten away with one in that first set.
“We definitely weren’t our best at the beginning of that game,” Peterson said. “We made some hitter errors that maybe a couple of months ago, we were doing that. We hadn’t done that for awhile.
“They put a little pressure on us, which is good. Bowen had a great game for them. We’ve faced a couple hitters like her. She was their best player, I thought until we could get her on serve receive at the end.”
One of the problems the Cardinals had was not setting the ball quick enough. That gave Central Lakes the time to set up its block.
“When you get into higher player against teams like Central Lakes, it definitely helps to get a quicker pass and set a quicker offense,” Palmer said. “For us, we need to focus on getting a good pass to start with.
“We have to lower our passes to get it quicker. We have to make sure to get it to the right spot. You can’t get a faster set if you don’t have a lower pass to begin with.”
Peterson said she has some good blockers, but she didn’t feel like her team blocked all that well. If the Raiders didn’t get a full block, they were able to get their hands on a number of Cardinal attacks.
“They did a good job trying to go around us,” Peterson said. “They were being smart hitters. We had to rely on our good serving to win. It’s nice to be able to serve well, but at some point, we’ll face a team that can pass the ball, so we’ll have to play better defense.”
The Cardinals must regroup and get ready for the biggest match of their season.
“We didn’t play necessarily bad because we hung with the No. 1 team in the conference,” Palmer said. “We need to bring some momentum into today because we know what’s on the line.
“If we win, we’ll be back at it again next week. If we lose, we’re done.”
Kaylyn Bowen led Hibbing with eight kills and four blocks; Athena Dunham had five kills; Sophie Howard had nine digs; Kylah Lind had seven kills; and Breeze Bergland had 21 assists and four aces.
Nicole Kortan and Maggie Fellerman both had nine kills to pace Central Lakes. Haley Schleper had eight kills, and Kylie Porter had 33 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.