HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team is in an unfamiliar position.
At no time this season had the Cardinals lost three-straight games, until now.
Hibbing has lost to Rainy River, Central Lakes and Northland, dropping its record to 6-5 in the conference.
That mark ties the Cardinals with Mesabi Range, but Hibbing can do something about that today when they travel to Virginia to take on the Lady Norse in an MCAC Northern Division contest, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at William Wirtanen Gymnasium.
That once promising 6-2 mark has vanished as the Cardinals now have to fight for their playoff lives.
“The girls are discouraged, but they’re ready to win,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said. “We’re fired up and ready to go into Mesabi and come out with a win. It’s going to take 40 minutes of defense to do that.
“Mesabi Has been playing well. They’re coming off of a win, which tired them with us. Whoever wins this game could end up with the third seed. It’s a key matchup.”
Hibbing’s struggles stem from the inability to handle man-to-man pressure.
“Rainy River played a tight man-to-man, Central Lakes switched it up and Northland plays a tough man-to-man defense,” Palmer said. “We don’t have a lot of ballhandlers to handle that pressure
“We don’t get an offense going early enough. We’ve added a new offense which, hopefully, should help us. We’ll see a man-to-man because Mesabi will switch between man and zone. We should be prepared to play against both.”
The Cardinals must start faster as well.
“For us, we’ve come out slow in the first half in all three of those games,” Palmer said. “We’ve been down at the half. We’ve come back and played well in the second half, but by then, it’s too late to make up a 12- to 14-point difference.
“We’ve talked about that all week. We’ve been starting practice a lot quicker. We’re prepared to play a fast-paced, pressure defense, pressuring the ball like we did the last time. We played them. Defensively, we’ve changed a couple of things we did wrong against Central Lakes. That loss hurt us. It doesn’t take long to mess up the whole plan.”
Hibbing’s defense will have to key on Haley Hansen, but Madison Overby has been lighting it up from the outside. She was 8-for-14 from behind the arc in the Lady Norse’s last game.
“Haley has a height advantage on us, so we have to deny her the ball, and we have to be able to out-rebound her,” Palmer said. “If we do that, that should help us a lot, but Overby is shooting well from the outside.
“They also have a guard who is hard to contain.”
Palmer is expecting a rough-and-tumble game.
“It’s a local rivalry,” she said. “Everybody should be more prepared and amped up to play. That Mesabi crowd will be more wild today, plus, it’s tough to play in their gym. I’m hoping that energy will liven us up from the start.”
