HIBBING — With a playoff spot secured, can the Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team take it easy before the Region XIII Tournament?
The answer to that is a resounding, “No.”
That’s because the Cardinals don’t know what their seed is. At the moment, Hibbing is the third seed, and that’s where the Cardinals want to stay.
The Cardinals can do that today when they take on Itasca in an MCAC Northern Division contest, beginning at 1 p.m., in Grand Rapids.
Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer wants to use this game as a primer for playoffs.
“As of right now we still haven’t clinched the three seed,” Palmer said. “We want to go into this game with the mindset that we need this game to clinch that three seed. If we lose, we can take four, but we want the three seed.
“Central Lakes could still beat Rainy River today and take third over us. We need to win today to secure that third spot.”
Hibbing has played Itasca twice this season, beating the Vikings by a combined score of 173-77.
Palmer doesn’t want to change anything from those previous two meetings.
“For us, it’s going to be pressure defense, and making sure all of the girls still play,” Palmer said. “Itasca doesn’t have anything to play for at this point, and I know they’re hurting for numbers.
“We should be able to use our numbers and keep the tempo going.”
Even with those two victories, the Cardinals can’t afford to look past Itasca.
That shouldn’t be a problem, according to Palmer.
“The one thing for us is what we’re still playing for, clinching that 3-spot,” she said. “We’re hoping to use that as motivation, and we want to keep using momentum heading into playoffs.”
Palmer wants to see the Vikings use a man-to-man defense, but with limited numbers, the Vikings may not be able to do that.
“That would help us the best to get us ready for playoffs, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Palmer said. “For us, it’s making sure we’re crashing the boards on every-single play, playing 40 minutes of basketball, using that to run for 40 minutes.
“We need to get our legs in shape because next weekend, there’s the possibility that we could play back-to-back games.”
If this game does get out of hand, like in the other two contests, Palmer doesn’t want her team to lose their focus. They have to stay in the game mentally.
“It’s making sure that they understand that we’re playing a full 40 minutes,” Palmer said. “It’s having good possessions every-single time, still flashing hard, still rebounding hard. We get a little lazy with passes sometimes. We have to make sure we’re making good passes.”
