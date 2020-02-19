HIBBING — In high school Alexis Desjarlait scored over 2,000 points.
Now, the Hibbing Community College sophomore from Red Lake has reached another milestone.
Desjarlait needed 21 points to surpass the 1,000-point mark as a Cardinal, and she did that with a free throw late in the first half.
Desjarlait could be the first Hibbing women to reach that mark in just two years on the court.
Desjarlait reached it by scoring 33 points in helping Hibbing defeat Vermilion 87-58 in an MCAC Northern Division contest Wednesday at Cardinal Gymnasium.
“We talked about it before the game that there was a good possibility it could happen tonight,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said. “We wanted everybody to be prepared because we were going to stop the game. We didn’t want to force too many shots. The win was more important than making sure she got her 1,000th point.
“We said it would be special to do it in her last home game.”
Desjarlait, who had 569 points last year, knew she needed those 21 points to reach it, but even when she got it, It was still hard to comprehend.
“It was kind of surprising,” Desjarlait said. “It was a lot of hard work and a lot of team effort. I couldn’t have done it without my team and my coaches throughout these two years.”
Desjarlait never thought about the mark until she got it to under 100 points. That was two weeks ago.
“She’s put in a lot of hard work over the past two years, so it’s a great accomplishment,” Palmer said. “As far as any of us know, it’s the first time anybody has gone over 1,000 points for Hibbing.
“She had to average at least 20 points per game. It’s special.”
Desjarlait scored 13 points in a loss to Gogebic Tuesday, so she was able to reach 1,000 points at home.
“It was tough, but I was trying to save it for this night,” Desjarlait said. “There was some pressure. Nobody has ever really done this back home at my school. It was a big accomplishment.”
Desjarlait thought she had it when she got a pass under the basket. She was fouled, and the ball never touched the net.
She stepped to the free throw line, trying to keep things in perspective.
“To be honest, I didn’t know how many points I needed until somebody yelled, ‘You need one more,’” Desjarlait said. “I had to concentrate. I was under pressure, so I had to make this one.
“It was unbelievable. I can’t describe the feeling. I’m beyond blessed to have scored over 1,000 points tonight.”
Kind of lost in translation is the fact that Hibbing has clinched a berth in the MCAC Region XIII Tournament, so the Cardinals will be back to defend their title.
“We went into it knowing that all we had to do was get one win to clinch a spot, so that was our motivation for this game,” Palmer said. “That makes things lighter going into Saturday.”
Also hitting double figures for the Cardinals were Bailey Roscoe with 25.
The Ironwomen were led by Terri Sutton with 28. Shawna Butler had 17.
VCC 6 15 19 18 — 58
HCC 18 34 14 21 — 87
Vermilion: Shawna Butler 17, Alexis Hughes 7, Laruen Huchel 5, Jade Evans 1, Terri Sutton 28.
Hibbing: Bailey Roscoe 25, Madeline Mann 2, Alexis Desjarlait 33, Klaryssa Whelan 2, Shayler Lislegard 4, Athena Dunham 8, Paige Roberg 3, Amaiyah Robinson 8.
Total Fouls: Vermilion 11; Hibbing 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Vermilion 7-13; Hibbing 11-12; 3-pointers: Hughes, Sutton 2, Roscoe 5, Desjarlait 4, Romberg.
