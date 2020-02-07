Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — If there’s one word to describe the Central Lakes men’s basketball team it’s relentless.
The Raiders rarely take possessions off and that’s why they’re the 13th ranked team in the nation.
Hibbing Community College knew it couldn’t take any possessions off, but a five-minute dry spell in the first half gave Central Lakes an opening.
The Raiders took advantage of it.
Central Lakes went on an 18-2 run and cruised to a 96-76 MCAC Northern Division victory over the Cardinals Friday at Cardinal Gymnasium.
It was a 20-point loss, but Hibbing actually had the better of the play for the first 10 minutes of the first half.
“We executed our game well at the beginning,” Hibbing coach Paul Ciochetto said. “We had some defensive lapses, some bad shots, and you can’t do that against a team like Central Lakes.
“Overall, I’m happy with the team. We took a step forward. You don’t like a loss, but they worked hard. They executed a game plan for the most part.”
Once the Raiders started to heat up, they did tie the score 26-26, and that’s when Central Lakes put the pedal to the metal.
The Raiders went on that 18-2 run to take a 44-28 lead.
“That’s where we talk about playing a complete game, not having those dry spells, but it’s easier said than done,” Ciochetto said. “They played good defensive basketball. We couldn’t hit a shot.
“When that happens, that’s when you get that extended lead. You keep fighting to close that gap in the second half. It was staying even, then you run out of gas. They execute well.”
The Cardinals did cut into that lead just before halftime, then Hibbing had the deficit at 10 points twice in the second half.
The Cardinals couldn’t get over the hump because Central Lakes had an answer for every run Hibbing had on it.
“I was glad to see that,” Ciochetto said. “Everytime we would get it to 10 or nine, they would extend it a little more. It’s not letting that happen in the first half, that 12-point lead, so you do have an opportunity in the second half.
“You can be fresh, and try to take it home at the end.”
That’s where that relentless play comes into effect. Everytime Hibbing got close, the Raiders picked it up a notch and didn’t let the Cardinals get any closer than nine points the rest of the way.
“They are relentless, and it’s easy to do that when you rebound,” Ciochetto said. “The second-chance points, the third-chance points, the opportunities that they get, it’s demoralizing going up against a team of that size and rebounding ability.
“You work hard for a defensive stop, they miss it, but they get the rebound and get a fresh start.”
Hibbing was led by Mo Washington with 20 points. Cole Mammenga had 11, and Marcus Malloy Jr., and Raiden Forrest both had 10.
Lionel Warner had 22 for Central Lakes. Also hitting double figures were Josh Arnold with 21, Tyree’on Johnson 18 and Beau Bailey 14.
CL 48 48 — 96
HCC 36 40 — 76
Central Lakes: Zion Sanford 4, Josh Arnold 21, Beau Bailey 14, Lionel Warner 22, Tyree’on Johnson 18, Kameron Givens 9, Tyler Baribeau 3, Brandon Burggraff 5.
Hibbing: Marcus Malloy Jr., 10, Raiden Forrest 10, Mohamed Washington 21, Janeir Harris 7, Cole Mammenga 11, Josh Biggs 7, Josh Patterson 1, Kevaun Maul-Edwards 9.
Total Fouls: Central Lakes 17; Hibbing 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Central Lakes 20-27; Hibbing 10-13; 3-pointers: Arnold 3, Burggraff, Malloy Jr., 2, Washington 2, Harris, Mammenga, Biggs, Maul-Edwards.
