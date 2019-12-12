Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — In two losses last weekend, Hibbing Community College men’s basketball coach Paul Ciochetto found out one thing about his team — the defense needs to get better.
So Ciochetto and the team set out to improve their defense as Hibbing gets set to take on Lake Superior College today at 7:30 p.m., then Saturday, Gogebic comes to town for a 3 p.m., contest at Cardinal Gymnasium.
The Cardinals scored 101 points against Anoka-Ramsey, but the Rams put up 107.
That’s what prompted the defensive work.
“We need to improve defensively,” Ciochetto said. “When you put up 101 points, usually you should win. When you give up 100, you should lose. We lost in that aspect of it. We have to do a better job defensively.
“The guys know that. We’ve been focusing more on us as a team and not the teams coming up. We care about who we’re playing, but we have to fix what we’re doing first.”
The Cardinals are playing a team, Lake Superior, that’s in its second-year of existence, but the Ice Hawks did beat Hibbing three times last year.
Ciochetto is hoping that defensive adjustments get his team back on track.
“They’re similar to what we do, a motion-type of offense,” Ciochetto said. “They do high-ball screens, pass-and-cut. Size-wise, they’re similar to us. We’ve seen a lot of these guys from last year.
“This is their second year as a team. There’s not going to be a lot of surprises in personnel. It’s going to be who’s going to defend better, and who can make some shots.”
According to Ciochetto, Lake Superior was close to making the playoffs last year, so he doesn’t expect much of a dropoff this year.
“Based on their record, they’re not doing as well as I’m sure they hoped to, just like us, but they’ve been playing some tough teams,” Ciochetto said. “You can’t go by records. They have a good coach, and they will be prepared to play us.
“Hopefully, we’re prepared to play them, too.”
The Samsons come to town with the same type of team as Lake Superior and Hibbing.
“They’re an interesting case,” Ciochetto said. “Being a Division II team, usually you would expect a lot of size out of them. I don’t see that from them. They’re probably similar to Lake Superior and us. It’ll be another good matchup.
“You can’t go by their record because they play a D-II schedule. They beat Mesabi, which is a team we have to beat. This will be a good measuring stick for us to see where we’re at. We’re excited to get back-to-back games in and playing them well.”
Offensively, Ciochetto likes how that is coming together.
“I was talking to one of our players from last year, who was watching a game, and he was like, ‘They’re running the offense,’” Ciochetto said. “I said, ‘Yes, they are.’ That’s a good thing because they’re believing in it.
“They understand that they will get good shots from it. Offensively, we’re doing well.”
A lot of that success comes from working on the basics of shooting.
“We’ve focused a lot on shooting this week, fixing some mechanical things,” Ciochetto said. “The guys want to be good shooters. Sometimes you don’t realize that you have to go all the way back to the basics and say, ‘OK, there’s a problem with your mechanics. Let’s fix this, and you will get better.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.