HIBBING — If there’s one thing Hibbing Community College men’s basketball coach Paul Ciochetto noticed about his team, it was their conditioning.
The Cardinals would start fast, but they wouldn’t have anything left in the tank for the final 10 minutes of a game.
That, unfortunately, has cost Hibbing.
So in the aftermath of a loss to Riverland, Ciochetto used the time off to put his team through a rigorous conditioning regimen, which he hopes pays off today when the Cardinals host Itasca in a 7:30 p.m., contest at Cardinal Gymnasium.
The players didn’t much care for all of the conditioning work, but they understand it’s something they needed to play a full 40 minutes of basketball.
“We needed to get in better shape,” Ciochetto said. “We used the off week to do that. They all understood and knew it wasn’t a punishment. We had to get better. We were doing well early, then fading away.
“That struck me as conditioning. The guys got after it. We’re hoping we can correct that issue. We’re looking forward to today’s game.”
Getting fatigued certainly plays a role in the outcome of a game.
“You can see it in all aspects of the game,” Ciochetto said. “We’d be shooting well early, then we’d fade. It’s getting to loose balls, rebounding and working hard to get through a screen.
“It’s all of the little things that add up. We’ve watched the film. They know. They’re smart basketball players. They’re working hard to correct it.”
That extra work may come in handy against a Vikings team that plays four guards and one forward, plus they bring some guard-type players off of the bench.
“They’re quick,” Ciochetto said. “They like to press. They like to get out in transition and get easy buckets. It will be critical for us to stick with them. You can’t do that if you’re not in shape.
“If we are, we can counteract what they do. They don’t do anything exotic. They run what they run well. They set decent screens, and they shoot the ball well. It’s sticking with them and pressuring the ball-handler, making that person’s job difficult. We have the guards to do it.”
Offensively, Hibbing is at its best when the ball is moving around the perimeter.
“We want to work for good shots,” Ciochetto said. “When we do that, against any team we’ve played, we’re getting open shots. When we get into trouble, it’s usually because we force an early shot.
“A lot of that has to do with fatigue. We’re trying to break that habit. We’re trying to get good, quality shots. We’re taking shots early in the shot clock that we could be getting later in the shot clock. We don’t want to settle.”
This game won’t count in the Northern Division standings, but Itasca has proven this season that it could be a force in the league, beating Fergus Falls, Rainy River and Vermilion.
“We approach every game as an important game” Ciochetto said. “It’s the next one. We don’t look ahead. They’re 3-0 right now. It’s important for us to get another win under our belt, and show that the northern conference is going to be a fight between a bunch of good teams.
“It’s crazy right now how things are shaping up. The first half of the season will be different than the second half because things will tighten up as we get more familiar with each other. We won’t show our entire playbook, but you still have to work on some things.”
