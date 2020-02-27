Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The hard part is over.
Now, the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team can enjoy the fruits of their labor.
That’s because the Cardinals will be taking part in the MCAC Region XIIIB Tournament, beginning today, taking on Rochester in 4 p.m., contest at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
The last time a Hibbing team advanced to the Regional was 2012. The coach was Matt Johnson.
“It’s the goal we set, but it’s one of those that hasn’t happened in awhile,” Hibbing coach Paul Ciochetto said. “There’s been many coaches in between me and that last one. It’s a great accomplishment for the guys.
“It shows the work they put in, and the belief in the system and culture that we’re trying to establish here.”
The Cardinals got the third seed in the Northern Division. The Yellowjackets are the No. 2 seed from the Southern Division.
Rochester is ranked fifth in the country, so Hibbing will have some work to do if it wants to advance into the semifinals.
“They’ve won 12- or 13-straight games, and they’ve done it in a variety of ways,” Ciochetto said. “They beat Riverland with six guys, due to suspensions. That means they’re deep
“They have a good guard-forward combo in Kong Kong from Mankato East. He’s lanky and can do a lot of things. They post up well. They’re good rebounders. They’re fundamentally sound. They don’t overwhelm you with one guy. It’s a total-team effort for them.”
Ciochetto said his team will need to rebound to be successful.
“We have to box out. We have to maintain our discipline,” Ciochetto said. “We have to get through screens. You name it, we have to do it. We’ll have to play our best game to have a chance to win this one.”
Ciochetto said Rochester isn’t much taller than his team, so size-wise, that shouldn’t be a problem.
“We’re even that way, so I think we can get it inside on them a little bit, but we have to be able to shoot well,” Ciochetto said. “Whoever is the hot team down there shooting, will pull an upset or win the game in any of those brackets.
“You have to score more points than the other team but to do that, you have to take the right kind of shots. I think our guys know what the right kind of shots are now.”
To Ciochetto’s point: A few seasons ago, Minnesota West went into the tournament with a 12-12 mark, and it won the tournament.
The Cardinals are 12-12. Is that a coincidence?
“Overall, our conferences, both north and south, are fairly deep,” Ciochetto said. “You take those records into consideration. It’s not unheard of. They did it, so that’s why it doesn’t matter what your records are when you start.
“You’re in the tournament, so you have a shot at it.”
Going to the Nationals is the ultimate goal, but getting into the tournament is the icing on the cake.
“We want to enjoy the experience, but we tell them that it’s a business trip,” Ciochetto said. “We’re there to win, but have fun. They know we’re not going to be walking around the mall or anything like that.
“We’re there to watch the games before us, get a good workout in Thursday and be ready to go today.”
