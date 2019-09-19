Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — With a 3-1 record in the Northern Division, the Hibbing Community College volleyball team is sitting in the top four in the conference.
The Cardinals can take a big step forward beginning today when they travel to Brainerd to take on Central Lakes in a 6:30 p.m., MCAC Northern Division contest, then Saturday, Hibbing plays Itasca in a noon game in Grand Rapids.
Cardinal coach Kasey Palmer knows the importance of these two contests this weekend.
“It’s going to be a big weekend,” Palmer said. “It’s one of the last few games before heading into the second half of the conference. It would be nice if we could close it out with at least one win, if not two, to put us in the top four.”
The Vikings are currently the top team in the division as a result of Central Lakes having to forfeit a few ames due to some rules violations.
The Raiders are currently sitting at 2-2 in the division, giving up forfeit wins to Itasca and Northland, so that record is a bit deceiving.
“Central Lakes is a good team, who due to some technical paperwork has dropped below, so it’s going to be two good games,” Palmer said.
Central Lakes was ranked in the top 10 nationally before the season began. The Raiders were in the top 10 after the first week of the season, but they had to forfeit eight games, which makes them 2-12 overall.
Palmer isn’t taking that record seriously.
“There’s nothing we can take out of that record,” Palmer said. “We know going into it that they’re the top team in the conference. They’re the team to beat, but their record doesn’t show it anymore.
“Their stats don’t show it either even though they’re physical and have been the best team in the conference.”
The Raiders are usually strong across the board, which makes them tough to defend.
“They have an option out of every position, and they have a really long bench so if anyone is doing bad, they can plug them in and go,” Palmer said. “They have a middle hitter that does well, their setter is great and an outside that’s good.
“There’s not one key player. It’s a team effort.”
Hibbing will have to work hard to defend Central Lakes’ attack.
“Hopefully, we can minimize our errors, then we’ll do all right,” Palmer said.
What kind of attack will the Cardinals use?
“I guess we’ll find out,” Palmer said. “Hopefully, our middles come to play. They have been our main spots. They have a big middle blocker, but as long as we can go around that, and we can get our outsides to swing better, we might be able to tire them out.
“Hopefully, we find some holes in their defense.”
The Vikings will pose another problem for the Cardinals.
Brianna Sutherland of Grand Rapids will be the key player Hibbing has to watch out for in this match.
“She’s leading in stats in just about every category,” Palmer said. “If we can shut her down, we should be able to do all right. She’s their key player. They have a middle that does well, too, but Bree is our main concern going into this game.”
Sutherland does hit from the outside, so Palmer will devise a game plan to neutralize her skill set.
“For our block, we’ll try to take away cross, and make her hit down the line, which I know she’s capable of doing,” Palmer said. “Hopefully, our back row is sitting down the line to pick that up.
“She does play all of the way around, so as long as we keep attacking them, we can get her out of the offense, get her a little more tired. Hopefully, that helps us.”
Palmer believes her team is a little deeper than the Vikings, so that should help, too.
“We have more options we can go to to try and put the ball away,” she said. “Bree is their main focus on offense.”
Ideally, Palmer would like two wins, but she’s hoping to get one and be 3-2 in division play.
“I’m hoping for 1-1, but if we come out of it 0-2, then we on the back end, and we’ll have to play catch up in the conference,” Palmer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.