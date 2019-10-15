Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College volleyball may have lost 3-2 to Northland Sunday, but the Cardinals still have an edge over the Pioneers in the Northern Division.
Hibbing is 7-4, while Northland is 6-5, so that amounts to a one-game lead.
If the Cardinals want to maintain that edge, or increase it, they must win two of their final three matches.
One of those opportunities happens today when Hibbing hosts Fond du Lac in a 6:30 p.m., MCAC Northern Division contest at Cardinal Gymnasium.
The only problem is that the Pioneers have an easier road in the final three games, while the Cardinals must face Itasca and Central Lakes in their final two games.
“We have to pull off at least two of our last three games, then we should be alright,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said.
The Thunder have yet to win a game in the division, but Palmer isn’t necessarily focusing on that. She needs to correct some of the flaws she saw over the weekend.
“We’re not looking at them,” Palmer said. “We’re working on cleaning up things on our side. Our serving errors were awful, so we’ll start by fixing those today and go from there.
“As long as we can clean up our serving and attack errors, we shouldn’t have a problem.
What does Palmer know about the Thunder?
The last time, they only had seven players, and they played all of the way around,” she said. “They weren’t very quick. It’s not something we shouldn’t be prepared for.
Palmer is hoping to get through this match because the Cardinals will get a lot of practice time in next week before their next match. The fixing process will be in full force over the next week after this contest.
“We worked on our serving, attacking and passing Monday,” Palmer said. “Next week, we have to hit it hard because we have two hard games next week to prepare for.”
Does the team need a sense of urgency at the moment?
“We’re working on it,” Palmer said. “We had a team discussion and said what we need to do to win, and the games we need to win. It’ll help us out if Itasca beats Northland, too. They know the next two-out-of-three that we need to get.”
