HIBBING — Hibbing Community College women’s basketball coach Kasey Palmer wanted to press and run.
She wanted to see how Riverland would handle the pressure, and as it turned out, the Blue Devils had a hard time advancing the ball up the floor.
The Cardinals took advantage of that by scoring 27 points off of those 27 turnovers en route to a 68-59 MCAC non-conference victory over Riverland Friday at Cardinal Gymnasium.
Palmer was glad to get that first win out of the way, but neither team was spot on in the first quarter, but the Blue Devils took a 16-14 lead after 10 minutes of play.
“I think most of the team was nervous,” Palmer said. “It was getting those first-game jitters out of the way, learning how to play with each other in an actual live game. We tried to transition, and we threw a lot of balls away.
“I don’t think we were expecting them to come out in a zone.”
Whether it was the jitters or that zone, Hibbing didn’t shoot well in the first 10 minutes of play.
“We shot horribly the whole game,” Palmer said. “We couldn’t get out of that.”
The tables did turn for the Cardinals in the second quarter.
Hibbing went on a 10-3 run in the first five minutes of the quarter to take a 26-19 lead.
“That was important,” Palmer said. “We adjusted a few things between quarters. We stressed on the fact that we needed to press because they didn’t have the numbers, and we wanted to fastbreak more.
“We started yelling at each, getting aggressive and we got some quick, easy transition buckets out of it.”
From there, the Cardinals controlled play, taking a 35-22 lead into the half.
The game really turned in the third quarter as Hibbing’s press took its toll on Riverland.
The Cardinals were able to extend the lead, but Hibbing had its chances to blow the game open.
How effective was that press?
“There were spurts of it,” Palmer said. “There were times when we read it well, and there were times that they broke it by sneaking somebody up the middle. We’ll have to work on that because they got a few buckets on transition by going up the middle.”
The Cardinals had problems putting the ball in the basket, and it almost came back to haunt them.
“Even though we missed a few bunnies I don’t necessarily think we gave up the lead too much,” Palmer said. “At the end of the third quarter and going into the fourth, that’s where ended up giving up that lead.
“We stopped pressing. We put it back to halfcourt, then a few substitutions here and there, they weren’t meshing well.”
Hibbing went totally flat in the fourth quarter as the Blue Devils went on a 17-4 run, cutting a double-digit lead to just seven points.
The Cardinals were able to hold on for their first victory of the season.
“We came out with the ‘W,’” Palmer said. “We kept the lead. We knew they only had a few minutes left, so we let the time run out to see what they could do with it.”
Hibbing was led by Alexis Desjarlait with 21 points. Bailey Roscoe had 14 and Kaylyn Bowen 13.
Megan Shanahan had 17 for the Blue Devils. Samantha Siskow finished with 11.
RCC 16 6 13 24 — 59
HCC 14 21 25 8 — 68
Riverland: Jada Willis 6, Samantha Siskow 11, Anna Carmody 8, Megan Shanahan 17, Courtney Nelson 9, Kiejuana Van Zant 8.
Hibbing: Shayler Lislegard 5, Kaylyn Bowen 13, Bailey Roscoe 14, Madeline Mann 7, Alexis Desjarlait 21, Klaryssa Whelan 8.
Total Fouls: Riverland 17; Hibbing 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Riverland 8-12; Hibbing 15-19; 3-pointers: Siskow 2, Shanahan 5, Roscoe 4, Mann, Desjarlait.
