HIBBING — Paul Ciochetto is entering his second season as coach of the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team. He comes into this season having learned a lot of lessons from season one.
Ciochetto will use that experience to take this team to bigger and better outcomes as the 2019-20 season begins today with a game against Northern Iowa Area Community College at Ellsworth Community College, beginning at 3 p.m.
On Saturday, Hibbing takes on host Ellsworth, beginning at 3 p.m.
No. 1 on that list of things to do was bringing in players that fit Ciochetto’s system.
He has accomplished that goal.
“It was having another year to recruit, another full year,” Ciochetto said. “That has proven beneficial. It’s establishing more contacts throughout the country. If you look at our roster, they’re from all over the country”
“That’s been good.”
Ciochetto said this team should be more athletic than last year’s team.
“We’ll be stronger with the ball, which will help us, and the biggest thing is we’re a better defensive team,” Ciochetto said.
Defense wins championships, so that part of Hibbing’s game should go along way in the Cardinals’ success.
“Defense is a want-to thing,” Ciochetto said. “These guys want to play defense. They’re good at communicating on the floor. Overall, we’re going to be a taller team. We don’t have huge guys, but our height is a lot better and it suits this league well.
“We won’t be out-matched in that way, and our athleticism will help us.”
With all of that emphasis on defense, don’t think Hibbing will be challenged offensively.
“They’re already ahead of schedule as far as to what we’re implementing offensively,” Ciochetto said. “They get it. They understand what we’re trying to do, and why we’re trying to do it. They’re all buying into the system.
“They’re making that extra pass. A great quote I saw from a coach was, ‘Offensively, do the easy things. Defensively, do the hard things.’ That’s what this team is doing right now.”
Ciochetto has three sophomores on this team, Marcus Malloy Jr., Raiden Forrest and Cole Mammenga. Mammenga is the lone returner. Malloy Jr., and Forrest are transfer students.
“We get a lot of hustle and a lot of charges taken out of Cole,” Ciochetto said. “He’ll have to lead from the defensive perspective. When we get shooting out of him, that’s a bonus. Marcus brings a lot of leadership, a lot of maturity. He sets the tone.
“Raiden brings maturity and leadership, doing what needs to be on the court and in the classroom. I like what I have out of my sophomores.”
There’s nine freshmen on the team, Moe Washington, Janier Harris, Josh Biggs, Christopher Smith, Rycen Lagmay-Yamada, Khyle Spence, Josh Patterson, Adel Chapman and Kevaun Maull-Edwards.
“We have a lot of good guard play,” Ciochetto said. “They don’t all do the same thing.”
According to Ciochetto, Washington can elevate and get above the rim; Smith has long-range 3-point capability; Maull-Edwards is only 6-feet tall, but he plays longer than he is; Patterson, who goes by Juice, is versatile and can play any position; Harris, who is out of Apple Valley, has good all-around skills; Spence, like Maull-Edwards, plays longer than his 6-2 frame would indicate; Chapman can shoot from the outside; Biggs can shoot as well: and Lagmay-Yamada will run the point.
The key, as stated before, is sharing the ball.
“They’ve bought into that,” Ciochetto said. “They know the right way to play basketball. They understand that if they want to go somewhere after HCC, they need to do it as a team, so we get some looks.
“Nobody cares if you’re the leading scorer on a sub-par, .500 team. They want to know who’s in the playoffs, who’s challenging to get to the next level, then they look at those players. We have a group of guys buying into that.”
The march toward the playoffs begins against the Trojans, who are a Division II school and ranked sixth in the nation.
“I got some information from a coach who has beat them, but that’s easier said than done,” Ciochetto said. “They have great guards, and they’re athletic. We can compete with them, and that’s all I’m looking for. Whatever the score is, as long as we compete and go after it, I’ll be happy.”
For most of them, it will be their first time on a college court. They will have to shake off the jitters.
“The biggest thing we can do is negate them as much as possible,” Ciochetto said. “It’s a new thing for them. They’re coming together as a team for the first time. Hopefully, they embrace that challenge.
“If we do what we have been doing at practice, we’ll be alright.”
