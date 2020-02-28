Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — As the MCAC Region XIIIB playoffs set to open, the Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team has one goal in mind — defending their title.
That will be the case today when the Cardinals open Region XIIIB play today, taking on Rainy River, beginning at 4 p.m., at Northland Community College in Thief River Falls.
Just getting to the tournament isn’t good enough for the No. 3 North seed. Getting back to the Nationals is the ultimate goal.
“It’s two games,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said. “We have two games to battle it out here, then the hard part is over. That’s when we get to the fun stuff.”
The business trip started right after Hibbing defeated Itasca last Saturday in its final regular-season game.
“They came in ready to work this week,” Palmer said. “We worked hard every-single day. They’re ready to go. They understand what’s on the line. We’re going in there on a mission.
“We have to defend the 2019 Region XIIIB championship.”
Fortunately for Palmer, she has four players on this team who experienced that title.
Alexis Desjarlait, Klaryssa Whelan, Madeline Mann and Savannah Deragon all experienced that National-title run last year.
“That will be helpful,” Palmer said. “I’ve got the four sophomores, of which two of them will play a lot of good minutes. They’re leaders on the floor, so they will understand what the pressure is like.
“They will understand how much faster-paced it is. Hopefully, they can lead the freshmen, and make it a little easier for me.”
The task won’t be easy, but it’s certainly doable, but first up are the Voyageurs, who have beaten the Cardinals twice this season, 81-75 in overtime on Dec. 20, then 75-64 on Feb. 1.
“It’s the time to play them,” Palmer said. “It’s hard to beat a team three times in a season. We played them close both times. We’ve prepared. We know what they look like. We know what they’re going to run.”
Rainy River might also be missing its point guard, who has run circles around Hibbing defenders this season.
“They’re down to six players,” Palmer said. “The last time we were able to get them in foul trouble a little bit early, so we’ll look to attack the basket, and hopefully, transition a little bit better than we have been.”
How much of an advantage is it going to be if the Voyageurs are missing a player.
“It’s going to help,” Palmer said. “She was averaging double-digit points for them. She’s quicker than all of our players, so she beat us to the basket quite a bit. Without her, they will be short one ball handler, and one quick offensive player.”
Palmer said her team does match up well against Rainy River, but the Cardinals have to execute on both the offensive and defensive ends to gain entry into the championship game Sunday.
“A lot of my players are similar to the way that they play,” she said. “The last time, what we did well was attacking the basket. We knew that they were quick, so we wanted to get them into foul trouble, so they had to play some of their players off of their bench a little bit more.
“We had two of their players with three fouls before halftime. They didn’t get to see too many minutes. Defensively is where we need to step up. Both times, they’ve been able to beat us to the basket a little too easily. We need to be quicker and one step closer to the ball.”
It might be a business trip on the outside, but Palmer does want her team to enjoy the atmosphere of the tournament.
“They will have fun,” Palmer said. “All of the girls are excited, especially the freshmen. They don’t quite know what the atmosphere is like. The sophomores, they’re ready for it. They’re prepared.
“The freshmen, they’re amped. They’re ready to go.”
