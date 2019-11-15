Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The time, the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team started fast, but the ending didn’t go so well.
The Cardinals had a 12-point lead early, then they ran into a buzzsaw as Riverland picked up the pace and ran out to a 95-78 MCAC non-conference victory over Hibbing at Cardinal Gymnasium Friday.
Unlike Wednesday against Leech Lake, the Cardinals came out on fire and took a 14-2 lead, but the Blue Devils were saving their best for last.
“That was a tale of two halves,” Hibbing coach Paul Ciochetto said. “We start out strong in the first 10 minutes, then we let them creep back in it. It was a tale of not understanding how we got there in the first place.
“We thought we could change things up. When things are working, we have to realize to keep feeding the hot hand, and keep putting the pedal to metal.”
Riverland slowly chipped away at the lead, and Hibbing started settling for 3-pointers later in the half.
That resulted in the Blue Devils taking their first lead of the game, 44-42 with 1:24 to play.
Riverland would take a 47-44 lead into halftime.
“We did settle for shots,” Ciochetto said. “We thought that because they were making runs, that we needed to switch things. In reality, we needed to do a better job with what we were doing.
“We started breaking down tactically. It wasn’t the defense we were playing or anything like that. Maybe it was a fatigue issue. Maybe a little bit of not understanding what was working and to keep doing it.”
The Blue Devils continue that charge to start the second half, going on an 11-4 run to extend that lead to double digits, and the Cardinals couldn’t get enough stops the rest of the way to make run at Riverland.
The game was definitely a learning experience.
“Riverland, I expect them to be in the playoffs, to be in the top four of the southern conference,” Ciochetto said. “Looking at this first half, that bodes well for us, but we have to put two halves together.
“They had quite a bit of height on us, and we handled it for the most part. When the guys did what I told them to do, we were good. They’re still going to get shots on you. It’s still 6-7 vs. 6-4, 6-3, and that’s going to happen. We have to understand, ‘Ok, they got that, but we’re going to get ours.’”
Hibbing had four players in double figures, led by Moe Washington with 22. Raiden Forrest had 20, Christopher Smith 15 and Kevaun Maull-Edwards 10.
Terrell Smith had 21 to pace the Blue Devils. Nyagoa Obany had 17, Montrell Jacobs 16 and Tate Hebrink 13.
RCC 47 48 — 95
HCC 44 34 — 78
Riverland: Eddie Oyet 8, Montrell Jacobs 16, Tate Hebrink 13, Devonne Brown 2, Quincy Snoddy Jr., 2, Terrell Smith 21, Rashaud Rollins 2, Nyagoa Obany 17, Josh Hodges 4, Ibrahim Mohammad 4, Keanan Butler 4, Bryson Felder 2.
Hibbing: Marcus Malloy Jr., 2, Raiden Forrest 20, Moe Washington 22, Christopher Smith 15, Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 2, Kevaun Maull-Edwards 10, Cole Mammenga 7.
Total Fouls: Riverland 17; Hibbing 16; Fouled Out: Butler; Free Throws: Riverland 13-15; Hibbing 9-12; 3-pointers: Jacobs, Hebrink 3, Smith 5, Forrest, Washington 2, Smith 5.
