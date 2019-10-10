Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — At 6-3, the Hibbing Community College volleyball team is in fourth place in the Northern Division.
The Cardinals will try to up that record to 8-3 this weekend when they travel to Thief River Falls for a 6:30 p.m., MCAC contest today, then Saturday, Hibbing goes to International Falls to take on Rainy River, beginning at noon.
It’s definitely an important weekend for Coach Kasey Palmer’s team.
“Northland is right behind,” Palmer said. “It’s a game that we need to win if we’re looking at being in the top four for the regionals.”
Hibbing already owns a 3-1 win over the Pioneers, but that’s ancient history.
The Cardinals are coming off a 3-1 win over Vermilion in a match where Hibbing got away with some sloppy play.
“We have to clean up our serves,” Palmer said. “We struggled with that, and we didn’t pass very well either. As long as we get a pass, we should be able to get a good attack, which we’ve been consistent with all year.”
Hibbing needs to pick up its intensity against the Pioneers.
“They need to understand what the importance is, and what the consequences can be, if we lose,” Palmer said. “As long as they understand that, we should be able to focus the whole way through it.
“It’s going to be a struggle coming out of the gate. It’s a four-hour ride there, and depending on the weather, it might be longer.”
According to Palmer, Northland has one outside hitter that hit short cross-court on her team.
She will be the focus of attention for Hibbing’s block.
“She did that well, so we have to look to adjust to that,” Palmer said. “Their middles are active, too.”
Against the Voyageurs, Hibbing already owns a 3-0 win over them, but no team can be taken lightly.
“We didn’t seem to have any problem with them the last time,” Palmer said. “As of right now, we’ll be looking to get through Northland, then take Rainy River on Saturday.”
What kind of attack will the Voyageurs throw at the Cardinals?
“Mel (Rainy River coach Mel Millerbernd) is a good coach, so they’re going to come out competitive and talking,” Palmer said. “I don’t remember any standout hitters for them, so it’s about us and our serving and passing.”
First things first, however. Hibbing must take care of its business against Northland.
“Right now, they’ve won one and lost one against Central Lakes,” Palmer said. “We’ve beat them once, so technically, we’re ahead of them, but because they have a win over Central Lakes, if we lose, that would put them ahead of us.
“If we want to get into that top four, this game could be the deal breaker.”
