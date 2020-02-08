HIBBING — Hibbing Community College men’s basketball coach Paul Ciochetto knows he has a team that has to grind out victories more times than not.
The Cardinals strayed away from that scenario Saturday, jumping out to a 43-22 halftime lead, then cruising to a 91-68 MCAC Northern Division victory over Northland Saturday at Cardinal Gymnasium.
The win puts Hibbing at 8-4 in the division, just a half game behind the Pioneers, who are 9-4.
“This is a little bit of a surprise, but how we did it, that’s what we needed,” Ciochetto said. “We had a complete game. When we have a complete game offensively, defensively, that’s what we expect if we can put a complete game together.”
Hibbing held a slim 8-6 lead just under seven minutes into the game, then the Cardinals went on a 13-2 run to make it 21-8.
After a Northland timeout, Hibbing went on a 10-0 run and it was 31-8.
From there, both teams traded points until the Cardinals took a 43-22 lead into halftime.
Janeir Harris had a big hand in that with 12 points, but the freshman from xxx wasn’t finished.
In the second half, he hit some big 3-pointers, along with Kevaun Maul-Edwards to keep the Pioneers.
Harris did finish with 20 points, and more importantly, seven blocks.
“I’ve seen that out of him in practice, and I’ve seen spurts in games,” Ciochetto said. “He’s a smooth player. He can play on the inside, and he can play on the outside. You saw the blocks. He times things well.
“He’s a knowledgeable kid, very quiet, but when he gets on the court, he lets loose. I’m not surprised with how he played, but it has taken him awhile to get there.”
The Cardinals took that 21-point lead into halftime, but Ciochetto knew that Northland could still battle back and make it a game.
“We still hadn’t put a complete game together,” Ciochetto said. “We talked about how we got there, it was our defense. It was our pressure, and working our offense. We stressed that going into the second half.
“It was even for a little bit, which was OK. When you have that big of a lead, you don’t need to go crazy or anything like that. Eventually, we stretched it out because we kept pushing with the way we got there in the first half.”
The Pioneers hit the first five points of the second half, but Hibbing responded, trading points until they stretched that lead to near 30.
“That’s where, as a coach, from what you’ve seen from the team is, ‘Oh no, is this going to happen again?’” Ciochetto said. “They responded well. You can’t call a timeout every time something happens.
“They did a good job. How they scored… We were able to correct that pretty quickly. We applied pressure on the outside, making them work for shots. That stemmed the tide.”
Hibbing was led by Harris with 20 points. Raiden Forrest and Maul-Edwards both had 17, Mohamed Washington 11 and Josh Biggs 10.
Northland was led by Kenny Placide with 18. Brenson Alteme had 11 and Zack Meyer 10.
NCC 22 46 — 68
HCC 43 48 — 91
Northland: Bakri Gubara 5, Quincy Leday 2, Brenson Alteme 11, Zack Meyer 10, Kenny Placide 18, Neal Garcia 5, Adrian Scott 7, Ibrahim Nasir 8, Tyrell Tellis-martin 2.
Hibbing: Raiden Forrest 17, Mohamed Washington 11, Janeir Harris 20, Cole Mammenga 6, Josh Biggs 10, Rycen Lagman-Yamada 2, Khyle Spence 6, Josh Patterson 2, Kevaun Maul-Edwards 17.
Total Fouls: Northland 12; Hibbing 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Northland 9-18; Hibbing 10-14; 3-pointers: Gubara, Alteme 2, Meyer 2, Garcia, Scott, Forrest, Washington 3, Harris 4, Biggs 2, Spence 2, Lagmay-Yamada.
